Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it
-
South Africa has deep, sophisticated financial and capital markets – it is also the most unequal society in the world
-
The Economy on Your Doorstep examines the “tragic paradox” of South African life, and outlines areas that can define policy towards a "people’s economy"
Popular business book reviews:
-
-
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
-
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield interviewed Ayabonga Cawe, author of “The Economy on Your Doorstep” (scroll up to listen).
Cawe is a development economist, columnist, broadcaster, and activist.
Description by Tracey McDonald Publishers:
“We must look beyond the now, the current economy on our doorstep, and … reach out to a humanity that lies dormant in all of us.”
While the depth and sophistication of South Africa’s financial and capital markets are lauded by indices the world over, South Africa is also considered to be the most unequal society in the world.
The Economy on Your Doorstep probes the reasons for this tragic paradox of South African life and tries to go through and beyond the graphs, margin calls, trading updates, indices, and earnings reports to explain how economic “actions” frame the lives of South Africans in a transitional society faced with the challenges of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.
The economy is and always has been primarily about “people”. How they live, what they produce, under what conditions and what social, political and environmental factors influence decisions of consumption, investment, and distribution – and how they act under conditions of uncertainty, scarcity, need and crisis.
After all, economies are about people coming together to produce, exchange, distribute and consume goods and services that emerge from their communities and those of others.
How and under what conditions can we ensure the expansion of our productive forces, while expanding access to the base of assets, services and support that allow for the social reproduction of our entire society and workforce?
Ayabonga Cawe outlines some key areas that can and should define a policy agenda towards a “people’s economy” in South Africa and the long-term objectives of such a policy programme and engages with the political economy of 21st century South Africa through an analysis of a few selected areas of the economy and the implications of this for policy action.
This is what this book is about – an exposition of what we see around us and an explanation and discussion of possible ways beyond it.
In this well-researched book, Ayabonga Cawe, a development economist, columnist, and broadcaster, makes sense of the post-apartheid political economy through the lives of the many people who live and survive in it every day.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nlink/nlink2003/nlink200300050/141624962-shacks-in-informal-settlement-in-khayelitsha-township-cape-town-south-africa.jpg
More from Business Books
'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC
Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."Read More
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead
Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong
Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.Read More
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".Read More
No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek
Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More