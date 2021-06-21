'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:28
Camp Bay High RCL initiative to supply sanitary products for leaners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Gulston
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: Tinder rolls out a blocking feature to help users avoid seeing their exes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
Gauteng bearing the brunt of third wave infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Francois Venter - Head of Ezintsha health unit at Wits and member of MAC
Today at 07:20
Premier on state of province's vaccine drive and infection rate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
WHO, France and SA announce pioneering vaccine plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vigdis Beaussier - spokesperson for French Embassy in SA
Today at 08:21
How do employers determine whether to implement a vaccination policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Director in the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Over half of South Africa had Covid: Discovery
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 10:15
Cargo port to Saldanha?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Sid Peimer - Executive Director at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 10:45
Go electric car. But where's the recharge ports?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sisanda Mbete
Today at 11:05
PPND Paternal postnatal depression in new fathers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 11:35
OPEN LINE continued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare. 21 June 2021 7:24 PM
Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Tags Moodley, Old Mutual's chief customer experience director, about the launch of the vaccine... 21 June 2021 6:58 PM
SA's six-week wait for second Pfizer jab backed by CDC guidelines Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, about the Pfiz... 21 June 2021 5:18 PM
View all Local
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says. 21 June 2021 2:12 PM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
View all Politics
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
View all Business
What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA? Sara-Jayne King speaks to asexual creator, writer, educator and advocate Cody Daigle Orians about asexuality this Pride Month. 21 June 2021 11:22 AM
Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise Refilwe Moloto speaks to Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management Evelyn Doubell. 21 June 2021 8:05 AM
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare. 21 June 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Colin Coleman
money beliefs
Yale University
Goldman Sachs Sub Saharan Africa
Other People's Money

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

  • Coleman’s parents were activists

  • After a quarter-century in banking, what drives him now is giving back to society

  • Coleman is conservative with his money, but wildly indulges in travelling

© grinvalds/123rf.com

Popular “Other People’s Money” articles:

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) as part of his “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Colin Coleman (58), formerly a Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University (scroll up to listen).

Coleman is probably most well known for being the CEO of Goldman Sachs for Sub Saharan Africa.

He left Goldman Sachs for Yale in January 2020.

  • What is it that Coleman believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

It sounds easy to say, but having spent 25 years in banking… Wealth creation is not what drives me… If I was in a government service role, I wouldn’t take a salary.

Colin Coleman, former lecturer - Yale University

I’m quite conservative… I’ve invested in physical assets, and saved along the way… I have children at international universities…

Colin Coleman, former lecturer - Yale University

A lot of people get this wrong. At some point you’ve earned enough… and you’ve got to give back to society…

Colin Coleman, former lecturer - Yale University

If I have one indulgence… it’s traveling. I’ve been to New York twice this year… an expensive thing to do!

Colin Coleman, former lecturer - Yale University

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

My father became a parliamentarian in the first Mandela government… My mom was in the Gauteng legislature…

Colin Coleman, former lecturer - Yale University

I was able… to get Buthelezi and Inkatha into the elections at the last minute…

Colin Coleman, former lecturer - Yale University

I completed my Yale stint, and I’m back in South Africa full-time…

Colin Coleman, former lecturer - Yale University

The Zuma era plus Covid has really put the Ramaphosa administration under huge amounts of pressure… We really need growth going… The government has to do unorthodox things such as an employment grant… The situation is not improving…

Colin Coleman, former lecturer - Yale University

The last third of my life is about investing in society. That’s what’s driving me.

Colin Coleman, former lecturer - Yale University



21 June 2021 8:14 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Colin Coleman
money beliefs
Yale University
Goldman Sachs Sub Saharan Africa
Other People's Money

More from Make Money Mondays

Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber

14 June 2021 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)

17 May 2021 8:01 PM

Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman

10 May 2021 8:06 PM

Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If I wanted to be rich, I would’ve become Jacob Zuma’s advocate - Pierre de Vos

28 April 2021 11:37 AM

Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

Business Opinion Local

Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there

Local

US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday

World Politics

EWN Highlights

SOEs told they'd be privatised, so didn't invest in new infrastructure - Gigaba

22 June 2021 6:34 AM

Mexico president says 'cowardly attack' killed 14 innocent victims

22 June 2021 5:55 AM

Judge tosses most claims against Trump over police charge outside WHouse

22 June 2021 5:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA