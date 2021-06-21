Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:28
Camp Bay High RCL initiative to supply sanitary products for leaners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Gulston
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: Tinder rolls out a blocking feature to help users avoid seeing their exes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
Gauteng bearing the brunt of third wave infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Francois Venter - Head of Ezintsha health unit at Wits and member of MAC
Today at 07:20
Premier on state of province's vaccine drive and infection rate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
WHO, France and SA announce pioneering vaccine plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vigdis Beaussier - spokesperson for French Embassy in SA
Today at 08:21
How do employers determine whether to implement a vaccination policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Director in the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Over half of South Africa had Covid: Discovery
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 10:15
Cargo port to Saldanha?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Sid Peimer - Executive Director at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 10:45
Go electric car. But where's the recharge ports?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sisanda Mbete
Today at 11:05
PPND Paternal postnatal depression in new fathers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 11:35
OPEN LINE continued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare. 21 June 2021 7:24 PM
Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Tags Moodley, Old Mutual's chief customer experience director, about the launch of the vaccine... 21 June 2021 6:58 PM
SA's six-week wait for second Pfizer jab backed by CDC guidelines Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, about the Pfiz... 21 June 2021 5:18 PM
View all Local
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says. 21 June 2021 2:12 PM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
View all Politics
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
View all Business
What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA? Sara-Jayne King speaks to asexual creator, writer, educator and advocate Cody Daigle Orians about asexuality this Pride Month. 21 June 2021 11:22 AM
Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise Refilwe Moloto speaks to Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management Evelyn Doubell. 21 June 2021 8:05 AM
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare. 21 June 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there

21 June 2021 6:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Old Mutual
walk-ins
vaccines
Vaccine Site
Private vaccination sites
Old Mutual vaccine centre

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Tags Moodley, Old Mutual's chief customer experience director, about the launch of the vaccine site.
  • A private vaccination centre has opened at Mutual Park on Jan Smuts Drive in Pinelands
  • The site is a collaboration between Old Mutual Limited and hospital group Netcare
  • The vaccination centre is currently open to South Africans over the age of 60 with appointments scheduled via the EVDS
  • A limited number of walk-ins in the over-60 group will be accepted but they must be medical aid members
  • The only exception is people over 80, who do not need an EVDS appointment or medical aid membership

Old Mutual has partnered with Netcare to open a private vaccination centre at the insurer’s campus in Pinelands, Cape Town.

The facility will have an initial capacity of about 1,400 vaccinations per day, which will be ramped up to over 3,000 vaccinations per day.

Old Mutual's chief customer experience director, Tags Moodley, says the vaccine centre will be accepting the following people:

  • medical aid members over the age of 60 who have scheduled EVDS appointments
  • medical aid members over the age of 60s who are walk-ins (with limited capacity)
  • any person over the age of 80 regardless of whether they have medical aid or not

Moodley says the vaccine centre at Mutual Park also has a station that will help over-60s register on the national electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).

He says the system will run smoothly with sufficient signage, ample parking, and a waiting area for eligible people.

He adds that the vaccine site is an extension of other meaningful services offered by the insurance group, including a Covid-19 testing site, and a 300-bed self-isolation facility.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who officially opened the centre on Monday, thanked Old Mutual and Netcare for the important role they have played throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Winde announced that the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) will open its doors to become a mass vaccination site in July.

RELATED: CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours'

So far, a total of 205 vaccine sites have been opened across the Western Cape, which includes a total of 33 active private sector sites.

The Pinelands vaccination is open to anybody who is open to any South African who is registered on the country's electronic database [EVDS] and will be directed to the site via the system.

Tags Moodley, Chief Customer Experience Director - Old Mutual

Our strategy on walk-ins is very similar to all other private vaccination sites. We will take walk-ins that are eligible in the scheduled rollout and anybody over the age of 80... and if you are a medical aid vaccinee.

Tags Moodley, Chief Customer Experience Director - Old Mutual

We can do easily 1,400 per day and we're going to monitor the uptake because we are able to scale very quickly to over 3,000 per day.

Tags Moodley, Chief Customer Experience Director - Old Mutual

It's a very well-thought-out process. We've been able to test this... the processes are working seamlessly.

Tags Moodley, Chief Customer Experience Director - Old Mutual



21 June 2021 6:58 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Old Mutual
walk-ins
vaccines
Vaccine Site
Private vaccination sites
Old Mutual vaccine centre

More from Local

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's six-week wait for second Pfizer jab backed by CDC guidelines

21 June 2021 5:18 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Joan van Dyk, a senior journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre, about the Pfizer jab interval.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Stones found in KZN are quartz crystals not diamonds but they aren't valueless'

21 June 2021 3:44 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to geologist Dr. Gideon Groenewald about the KwaHlathi stones that turned out to be quartz crystals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JP Smith: I never lied on my CV but staffers did distribute incorrect biography

21 June 2021 2:28 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith, the latest DA member embroiled in a qualifications scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer

21 June 2021 2:12 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha is here to stay, name change is part of 'symbolic reparation'

21 June 2021 1:54 PM

Mandy Weiner finds out why the Department of Arts, Culture, and Sports has rejected a petition calling on 'PE' to be reinstated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...

21 June 2021 12:56 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lesbian activist Funeka Soldaat says laws alone won't stop LGBTIQ+ hate crimes

21 June 2021 12:54 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Harare CPF chair and LGBTIQ+ activist Funeka Soldaat about the spate of hate crimes in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DBE aims to vaccinate 91,000 teachers per day to achieve target within 14 days

21 June 2021 10:57 AM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Enoch Rabotapi, a chief director in the Department of Basic Education, about teacher jabs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The thing teachers fear the most is getting infected' Educators Union of SA

21 June 2021 9:33 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Educators Union of SA about the announcement that schools in South Africa will remain open.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

Business Opinion Local

Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there

Local

US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday

World Politics

EWN Highlights

Mexico president says 'cowardly attack' killed 14 innocent victims

22 June 2021 5:55 AM

Judge tosses most claims against Trump over police charge outside WHouse

22 June 2021 5:54 AM

ANC: Violence at branch meetings is cancer that must be exorcised

21 June 2021 8:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA