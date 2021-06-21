Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there





A private vaccination centre has opened at Mutual Park on Jan Smuts Drive in Pinelands

The site is a collaboration between Old Mutual Limited and hospital group Netcare

The vaccination centre is currently open to South Africans over the age of 60 with appointments scheduled via the EVDS

A limited number of walk-ins in the over-60 group will be accepted but they must be medical aid members

The only exception is people over 80, who do not need an EVDS appointment or medical aid membership

📣 Today, I had the pleasure of taking part in the launch of a private vaccination centre at Old Mutual Park, Cape Town. I want to thank Old Mutual Limited and Netcare for making this vaccine site possible and for the important role they have played throughout the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/NuNA5SljtU — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) June 21, 2021

Old Mutual has partnered with Netcare to open a private vaccination centre at the insurer’s campus in Pinelands, Cape Town.

The facility will have an initial capacity of about 1,400 vaccinations per day, which will be ramped up to over 3,000 vaccinations per day.

Old Mutual's chief customer experience director, Tags Moodley, says the vaccine centre will be accepting the following people:

medical aid members over the age of 60 who have scheduled EVDS appointments

medical aid members over the age of 60s who are walk-ins (with limited capacity)

any person over the age of 80 regardless of whether they have medical aid or not

Moodley says the vaccine centre at Mutual Park also has a station that will help over-60s register on the national electronic vaccination data system (EVDS).

He says the system will run smoothly with sufficient signage, ample parking, and a waiting area for eligible people.

He adds that the vaccine site is an extension of other meaningful services offered by the insurance group, including a Covid-19 testing site, and a 300-bed self-isolation facility.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, who officially opened the centre on Monday, thanked Old Mutual and Netcare for the important role they have played throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Winde announced that the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) will open its doors to become a mass vaccination site in July.

RELATED: CTICC to become mass vaccination site offering more jabs and 'much longer hours'

So far, a total of 205 vaccine sites have been opened across the Western Cape, which includes a total of 33 active private sector sites.

The Pinelands vaccination is open to anybody who is open to any South African who is registered on the country's electronic database [EVDS] and will be directed to the site via the system. Tags Moodley, Chief Customer Experience Director - Old Mutual

Our strategy on walk-ins is very similar to all other private vaccination sites. We will take walk-ins that are eligible in the scheduled rollout and anybody over the age of 80... and if you are a medical aid vaccinee. Tags Moodley, Chief Customer Experience Director - Old Mutual

We can do easily 1,400 per day and we're going to monitor the uptake because we are able to scale very quickly to over 3,000 per day. Tags Moodley, Chief Customer Experience Director - Old Mutual