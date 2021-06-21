Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:28
Camp Bay High RCL initiative to supply sanitary products for leaners
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Gulston
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAY: Tinder rolls out a blocking feature to help users avoid seeing their exes
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brendon Petersen - Technology Journalist at ...
Today at 07:07
Gauteng bearing the brunt of third wave infections
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Francois Venter - Head of Ezintsha health unit at Wits and member of MAC
Today at 07:20
Premier on state of province's vaccine drive and infection rate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
WHO, France and SA announce pioneering vaccine plan
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Vigdis Beaussier - spokesperson for French Embassy in SA
Today at 08:21
How do employers determine whether to implement a vaccination policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anli Bezuidenhout - Director in the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Over half of South Africa had Covid: Discovery
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 10:15
Cargo port to Saldanha?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Sid Peimer - Executive Director at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 10:45
Go electric car. But where's the recharge ports?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sisanda Mbete
Today at 11:05
PPND Paternal postnatal depression in new fathers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Today at 11:35
OPEN LINE continued
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

  • Employers must attempt to accommodate employees who refuse vaccination against Covid-19

  • If there is no way to accommodate a worker, an employer with a reasonable vaccination policy may terminate employment based on “operational requirements” or on “incapacity grounds”

Image: © rfranca/ 123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19 articles in one place.

The Department of Labour requires companies to inform the government whether or not they intend to mandate vaccination against Covid-19.

Employees may refuse vaccination on religious or constitutional grounds, or for medical reasons.

Employers who require vaccination could potentially dismiss workers on the basis of operational requirements.

Certain employees may also face dismissal for “incapacity”, where they cannot perform their jobs properly without vaccination.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Deale Attorneys labour layer Patrick Deale (scroll up to listen – apologies for the poor sound quality).

If there is no way of accommodating them, they can take steps to terminate their services for operational reasons. Another way is to do it on incapacity grounds - that employee is making herself incapable of performing the work, because of the risk of infecting others…

Patrick Deale, labour lawyer - Deale Attorneys

If you have a reasonable mandatory vaccination policy, you can terminate employees who refuse…

Patrick Deale, labour lawyer - Deale Attorneys



