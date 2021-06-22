Fundraiser secures free sanitary products for one year at Camps Bay High School
- An initiative by the RCL at Camps Bay High School is tackling period poverty at the school
- The high school community has raised enough funds to end period poverty for at least one year
- In a month, the RCL raised more than R17 000 which will be used to buy sanitary products in bulk for those in need
The Representative Council of Learners (RCL) at Camps Bay High School has ensured that free sanitary products are available to all those in need at the school for at least one year.
The RCL embarked on a fundraising initiative to help ensure that there is never a shortage of sanitary pads and tampons at the school.
They were able to raise R17,000 in the space of a month to fund free sanitary products for at least one year.
Free pads and tampons will be placed in the school's female and gender-neutral bathrooms.
RELATED: Feminine hygiene industry cashing in on period stigma, says Wendy Knowler
Grade 12 RCL rep Michael Gulston says the monetary donations from parents and guardians will help put an end to period poverty at the school.
It's estimated that 30% of girls in South Africa do not attend school when they are menstruating because they cannot afford sanitary products.
Gulston says it doesn't make sense that sanitary products aren't free because menstruation isn't a choice.
After we started the initiative it was incredibly well accepted and well appreciated by all the female students and all the parents of the school. That motivated them to donate money to keep this initiative going for years to come.Michael Gulston, Grade 12 RCL rep - Camps Bay High School
I've always been confused as to why sanitary products are not handed to girls for free as menstruation isn't a choice at all but something that happens naturally in every young woman's body.Michael Gulston, Grade 12 RCL rep - Camps Bay High School
The government scrapped the 15% VAT on sanitary products in 2019 but a lot of girls are still not able to afford it.Michael Gulston, Grade 12 RCL rep - Camps Bay High School
Source : https://www.facebook.com/campsbayhighschool/photos/pcb.10159815589704604/10159815588714604/
