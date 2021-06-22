Finally! You can now block exes or co-workers from finding you on Tinder
- Tinder has a new update to block unwanted contacts from appearing on the platform
- The feature will help users avoid awkward run-ins with exes, friends, relatives, and colleagues
- Users will have to share their contact list with Tinder and select individuals they would like to prevent seeing on their screens
- Tech journalist Brendon Peterson says the feature is long overdue
Popular dating app Tinder has rolled out a function that allows you to block contacts that you don't want to see.
Tech journalist Brendon Peterson says the feature was rolled out earlier this month after the platform conducted a survey with its users.
Tinder's survey found that more than 40% of respondents have come across an ex-partner on a dating app.
Another 24% have seen a family member or colleague, and one in ten have even encountered their professor’s profile.
Given the chance, 78% of those surveyed would prefer to not see, or be seen by, these connections on an app
Peterson says the blocking feature is long overdue and allows users to have more control of their Tinder experience.
Tinder users will be able to access the 'Block Contacts' feature within their profile settings.
Users will have to share their contact list with Tinder and select individuals they would like to prevent seeing on their screens.
Tinder says the contacts will not know that they have been locked and using the feature will not impact existing matches or messages. Click here to find out more about this feature.
When I saw that this feature rolled out, I thought, yes!! There are people that I actually don't want to see on Tinder so that made me slightly more comfortable.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
The blocking feature is not exclusive on Tinder, you've got it on many apps and websites around the world but I think it's something that should have been on Tinder ages ago.Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
If you're a professional and you've got people at work that you see on the app... It's kind of awkward... And they can probably see you too!Brendon Peterson, Tech journalist
