Latest Local
Western Cape will be cold, wet and windy, but snowfall unlikely, says forecaster Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the upcoming cold front. 22 June 2021 2:58 PM
Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200 CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the provincial government's third wave preparedness. 22 June 2021 11:50 AM
62% of people living in South Africa has had Covid-19 – Discovery Health Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 22 June 2021 11:14 AM
View all Local
Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sahpra's Silverani  Padayachee about vaccine approvals as the EFF prepares to stage prote... 22 June 2021 1:45 PM
'Gauteng's third wave is only going to get worse and interventions are too late' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wits University infectious diseases specialist Prof Francois Venter about Gauteng's third w... 22 June 2021 9:48 AM
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says. 21 June 2021 2:12 PM
View all Politics
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down' John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa. 22 June 2021 4:29 PM
Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences. 22 June 2021 2:15 PM
'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay' Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 22 June 2021 12:43 PM
View all Business
Speech therapist teaches dog to talk using paws in ground-breaking world first Christina Hunger discusses her book "How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog". 22 June 2021 3:24 PM
[VIDEO] Magpie barks like a dog after pooch 'adopts' her into family Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories trending online. 22 June 2021 1:19 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay' Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 22 June 2021 12:43 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
'Gauteng's third wave is only going to get worse and interventions are too late'

22 June 2021 9:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
COVID-19
Prof Francois Venter
Third wave
Covid-19 third wave
Gauteng third wave

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wits University infectious diseases specialist Prof Francois Venter about Gauteng's third wave.
  • Prof Francois Venter says interventions in Gauteng are too late to reverse the third wave in the province
  • The infectious diseases specialist predicts that Gauteng's third wave is going to get worse over the next month due to lagging hospitalisations
  • There are reports of patients taking oxygen on chairs in casualty wards as they wait for beds
  • Prof Venter says the Covid-19 MAC and vaccine advisories need to be accessible to the public so that the government can be held accountable for side stepping experts
A health care worker at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital prepares a COVID-19 vaccination on the first day of the vaccine rollout to frontline workers on 17 February 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Infectious disease expert Professor Francois Venter says the third wave in Gauteng is likely to get worse over the next month.

Some experts believe that Gauteng could experience its peak of infections in the next two weeks.

Prof Venter, who's the Head of Ezintsha at Wits University, says Gauteng's health system is not coping and will probably face increasing pressure due to lagging hospitalisations.

He says the continued rise in hospitalisations has already led to some patients receiving oxygen while sitting chairs for two days as they wait for beds to become available.

The professor is a former member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on Covid-19 and he's calling for greater transparency from such advisory bodies.

He says the MAC on Covid-19 and the MAC on vaccines need to be made public to remove the "veil of secrecy" around government decision-making that has led to various missteps in the country's Covid-19 response.

It's quite bleak... the point at which we should have intervened is probably two months ago.

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute

It is too late. We have a vaccination programme that is severely stalled so the province is entering this, for all intents and purposes, completely unvaccinated other than for a few healthcare workers.

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute

We're hearing of two-day waits of people sitting in chairs at oxygen points... and it's only going to get worse. The hospitalisations lag by two to three weeks from the peak of infection and Gauteng is nowhere near the peak by the looks of things.

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute

A lot of the actual facilities don't seem to have been prepared. We have several spanking new facilities which aren't even staffed.

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute

The MEC for Health was saying they're putting in plans and implementing things. This is very late to be doing this.

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute

Our [Gauteng] third wave is at least double what we've seen in the first and second waves.

Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute



