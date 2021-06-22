Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200





Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial government is adequately prepared for the third wave with a trigger system in place

There are approximately 1,284 Covid-19 hospital admissions in the province as of Tuesday 22 June

The premier says tighter restrictions are not needed in the Western Cape at this stage but he's urged residents to observe safety protocols

FILE: Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Twitter.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the province has enough resources to respond to the third wave of Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Monday, the premier says officials are prepared to rapidly scale up the provincial healthcare response, where needed.

He says the Western Cape has learnt from the second wave of infections and has kept advanced surveillance systems in place throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winde tells CapeTalk that the Western Cape does not need tighter Covid-19 restrictions at this stage.

He's called for a differentiated approach, whereby alert level restrictions are considered for each province separately, as Gauteng battles with the third wave.

In the Western Cape, there are currently 1,284 Covid-19 hospitalisations, of which 558 are in the public sector and 726 in the private sector.

They [experts] are saying to us still that they do not think it's going to be worse than the last wave. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We are making sure that we are prepared and that we've got a system... because you don't want to go over the top. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier