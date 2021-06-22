What a gem! Botswana unearths world's third largest diamond
- The, as yet un-named stone was unearthed by diamond firm the Debswana Diamond Company
- It is believed to be the third-largest gem-quality find in the world according to Debswana MD Lynette Armstrong
- Botswana is Africa's largest producer of diamonds.
A diamond mining company in Botswana is claiming to have unearthed the third largest diamond in the world.
The as-yet-unnamed stone was revealed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi after being discovered by diamond firm, Debswana earlier this month.
The enormous gem weighs in at 1 098 carats, however, no estimate of its value has yet been released.
Speaking to independent diamond industry consultant James Allan Cape Talk's John Maytham asks if it's true that the diamond was really found in the trash as some media houses were reporting.
I very much doubt it was found in the rubbish!James Allan, Independent diamond industry consultant
A massive diamond crystal has been discovered in Botswana. Possibly the 3rd largest gem-quality diamond crystal in the world, it weighs 1,098.3 carats. Seen here is President Mokgweetsi Masisi unveiling it to the public. Photo: Monirul Bhuiyan/AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/WNBTRVXfiw— GIA (@GIAnews) June 18, 2021
The largest diamond ever found was the 3,106 carat Cullinan diamond discovered at Premier No.2 mine in Cullinan, on 26 January 1905 and named after diamond magnate Thomas Cullinan.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bwylezich/bwylezich1803/bwylezich180300116/97825617-natural-diamond-nestled-in-kimberlite.jpg
