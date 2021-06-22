62% of people living in South Africa has had Covid-19 – Discovery Health
-
62% of people in South Africa have contracted Covid-19, according to Discovery Health
-
Half of the people in the Western Cape may have already contracted Covid-19
-
In the Eastern Cape the number of infected people may be as high as 91% while in KZN it’s about 87%
-
Discovery Health is seeing reinfections
-
The supply of vaccines is expected to accelerate “dramatically” into July
Up to 62% of South Africans may have contracted Covid-19, according to Discovery Health.
The country has recorded 1.83 million cases, vastly undercounting the true figure.
About 12.5 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted.
The Eastern Cape is the worst affected province where, according to Discovery’s models, 91% of the population may have had Covid-19.
In KZN, the number stands at 87% while in the Western Cape it’s at about 50%.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health (scroll up to listen).
It’s positive news insofar as the immunity that it confers on the population… What undermines that is that we see reinfections… We’ve got four members who in each of the three waves contracted Covid-19…Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
The Northern Cape has had a bad third wave already, and they’re on the other side of the peak… It was much worse than their first and second waves.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
The Eastern Cape has had very high penetration of Covid-19 infection through the first and second waves, conferring some protection at a population level… It’s not surging like many other parts of the country…Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Epidemiologically, we’re having higher peaks in Gauteng of new infections than we have ever seen to date. We are 30% above the highest ever recorded infections… We are at least two to three weeks away from the peak of hospital admissions, yet the hospitals and ICUs and ventilators are full…Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Perhaps a circuit breaker, a short-term lockdown is required…Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
The supply of vaccines is slow… Looking forward… supply will accelerate dramatically into July…Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
