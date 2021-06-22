Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest
- The EFF has planned protest action outside the Sahpra head offices in Pretoria on Friday
- The political party is demanding that vaccines from China and Russia be added to South Africa's rollout
- Medicines regulator Sahpra says China's Sinovac vaccine and the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine are still under review
- Sahpra's Silverani Padayachee says the regulator will be guided by scientific data "irrespective of who says what"
Lockdowns are no longer a solution... vaccination is the way to reopen the country and the economy. Join us if you are not a coward. All are welcome, irrespective of your religious and political beliefs. #MarchToSaveLives pic.twitter.com/UJci5DPxgq— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 19, 2021
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is sticking to its guns over its vaccine approvals process as the EFF demands that the Sputnik V and Sinovac jabs be released for use.
The EFF says it will be staging protest action outside Sahpra head offices in Pretoria on Friday 25 June pushing for the Sputnik V and Sinovac jabs.
The planned protest comes as the Gauteng province grapples with a deadly third wave of Covid-19 infections.
Silverani Padayachee, Sahpra's senior manager of pharmaceutical evaluation, says the medicines regulator will not compromise on its vaccine approvals process "irrespective of who says what".
RELATED: WATCH: Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China
Padayachee advises that the vaccines must be adequately tested against the 501Y.V2 or Beta variant found in South Africa.
She says Sahpra has a mandate to ensure the safety, quality, and efficacy of the vaccines it approves for public use.
I don't have any other comments other than to say we will stick to our mandate.Silverani Padayachee, Senior Manager of Pharmaceutical Evaluation - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority
The vaccines with respect to Sinovac's Cornovac as well as the Sputnik-V vaccine are currently under review and we are still waiting for some key information with respect to the clinical efficacy for the South African variant or what we call the Beta variant.Silverani Padayachee, Senior Manager of Pharmaceutical Evaluation - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority
We are still awaiting some additional information... As Sahpra, our mandate is to ensure the quality, safety, and efficacy of any medicinal product that we approve for public use... We look at the science and information that is provided... irrespective of who says what, that is the process that we will be following.Silverani Padayachee, Senior Manager of Pharmaceutical Evaluation - SA Health Products Regulatory Authority
In a statement issued on Monday, Sahpra revealed that the evaluation of the Sinovac application is at a very advanced stage while the Sputnik V application was ongoing.
The organisation's CEO Dr. Boitumelo Semete- Makokotlela stressed that they would not be pressured to allow the public access to any product that has not met the necessary regulatory requirements and been found to be appropriate for use in South Africa.
