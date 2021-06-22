Streaming issues? Report here
There’s a new tool to figure out who is sending you spam SMS
State of SA cricket following series win in west indies
World reacts to election of Iran’s new hardline President Raisi
Fiftieth anniversary of Joni Mitchell's Blue album - pending
[VIDEO] Magpie barks like a dog after pooch 'adopts' her into family

22 June 2021 1:19 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
#CapeTalkViral

Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories trending online.
  • An Australian couple were out walking when their young Staffy found an abandoned baby Magpie
  • Peggy the Staffy and Molly the Magpie have developed an inseparable bond
  • Molly even began barking like a dog much to her humans' amazement and amusement

A Queensland couple in Australia, Juliet and Reece, were out walking their dog Peggy when the Staffordshire bull terrier found a baby bird that had been abandoned by its mom.

The couple waited a few hours to make sure the mother was not returning. They saw the little bird was not going to survive, so they took it home, and with advice from a wildlife specialist, they cared for her and nursed her back to health.

But the amazing relationship forged between Peggy the Staffy and the little magpie they named Molly has brought the couple enormous joy. The two are inseparable they told The Daily Mail and though they always leave doors and windows open for Molly to return to nature, she has chosen to live with them.

Then to their astonishment, they heard barking but saw Peggy was fast asleep - it was, in fact- Molly the Magpie barking just like a dog.

WATCH THE ADORABLE VIDEO BELOW:




