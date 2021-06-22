'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'
Cape Town’s port is one of the worst in the world, according to the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2020
Calls are growing to move the container port to Saldanha Bay
The Port of Cape Town runs at a loss while Saldanha Bay turns a profit
Cape Town has the worst container port in Africa, according to the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2020.
The Port of Cape Town ranked 347th (out of 351), below all other African ports on the list.
Cape Town does not have the infrastructure to service the largest, most lucrative ships.
Its port tariffs are also notoriously expensive.
Last month, the then-mayoral committee member for Transport Felicity Purchase met with Portnet, the national ports authority, to discuss a proposed move from Cape Town to Saldanha Bay.
Purchase called on Portnet to investigate the viability of such a move and to consider alternative options for a container port.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Purchase (she is now the Speaker for the City council) and Sid Peimer, Executive Director at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry (scroll up to listen).
We’re suggesting moving the containerisation of the port… You can leave an element for locally produced goods… Instead of upgrading… you take the extra 1.5 million containers and send it through Saldanha port. There is space, even without a major upgrade…Felicity Purchase, Speaker - City Council
Saldanha port is running at a profit whereas Cape Town isn’t.Felicity Purchase, Speaker - City Council
The cranes need a major overhaul… The winds are becoming stronger, and more regular... If we’re going to invest billions of rands, let’s do it somewhere where we won’t have this problem… There are many pros for this [moving to Saldanha Bay] …Felicity Purchase, Speaker - City Council
We have a problem in the Cape Town harbour… There are harbours in the world with gale-force winds, and ice and they’re more efficient than we are. Equipment hasn’t been maintained…Sid Peimer, Executive Director - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
You have to fix what there is… Saldanha does have things going for it…Sid Peimer, Executive Director - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
People will go where there are jobs. As long as you have jobs, you have hope.Sid Peimer, Executive Director - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
