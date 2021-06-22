Western Cape will be cold, wet and windy, but snowfall unlikely, says forecaster
- The South African Weather Service has warned residents to prepare for cold, wet, and windy weather conditions this week
- The Western Cape can expect rainfall along the coastal areas as a second cold front makes landfall later this week
- The first cold front landed on Monday evening and the second one is expected to hit on Friday evening
- Forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says the chance of snow in mountainous areas is unlikely at this stage
The South African Weather Service (Saws) says the Western Cape is in for two cold fronts in one week.
The first cold front made landfall on Monday evening, bringing rain over the southwestern parts of the province. It's expected to spread along the south coast by Wednesday before clearing up by the afternoon.
The second cold front is expected to land on Friday across parts of the Western Cape, according to Saws forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen.
While the weather conditions are expected to be wet, cold, and windy, Viljoen says snowfall is not probable at this stage.
This comes after some news reports suggesting that there could be snowfall on some of the higher peaks of the province.
⚠️Yellow Level 2 warning for waves resulting in localized coastal infrastructure damages and difficult navigation at sea is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas from tomorrow (22 June 2021) afternoon.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 21, 2021
We've got another cold front that we are expecting to reach the Cape and that's coming in on Friday evening.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
It's going to be cold wet and windy in the Western Cape, especially along those extreme southwestern parts of the province.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
It's looking not so positive in terms of getting snow... at this stage the moisture in the high lying areas doesn't look that probable.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48354992_rain-drops-falling-from-a-black-umbrella-concept-for-bad-weather-winter-or-protection.html
