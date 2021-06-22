Streaming issues? Report here
There's a new tool to figure out who is sending you spam SMS
State of SA cricket following series win in west indies
World reacts to election of Iran's new hardline President Raisi
Fiftieth anniversary of Joni Mitchell's Blue album - pending
Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners

22 June 2021 2:15 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Cape Town
Diamonds
Quartz
Refilwe Moloto
Geology
minerals
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Phil Janney
Department of Geological Sciences

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences.

  • Would-be diamond prospectors in KZN found quartz not diamonds

  • Quartz is one of the most abundant minerals on Earth

  • Mineral rights do not come with property ownership in South Africa

Copyright : Bjoern Wylezich / 123rf

I could see they weren’t diamonds… they were dirty little stones.

Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

The gemstones that sparked a modern-day diamond rush in KZN were quartz all along.

Quartz crystals, though not without value, are hardly diamonds.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences (scroll up to listen).

To some people, they look like diamonds because they’re colourless and quite attractive… They’re simply a form of Quartz, one of the most common minerals in the Earth’s crust… They have some value, but they’re only - at most – semiprecious.

Professor Phil Janney, Department of Geological Sciences - UCT

Diamonds are restricted to the oldest core of the Southern African continent… Alluvial diamonds are washed by rivers and deposited… along the coast…

Professor Phil Janney, Department of Geological Sciences - UCT

… mineral rights in South Africa – unlike some countries – do not come with ownership of the property. If someone finds a mineral deposit on your property… They may mine without your consent… Mineral exploration companies will most often purchase the property… People who own the property are entitled to fair compensation…

Professor Phil Janney, Department of Geological Sciences - UCT



Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
