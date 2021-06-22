Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners





Would-be diamond prospectors in KZN found quartz not diamonds

Quartz is one of the most abundant minerals on Earth

Mineral rights do not come with property ownership in South Africa

I could see they weren’t diamonds… they were dirty little stones. Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk

The gemstones that sparked a modern-day diamond rush in KZN were quartz all along.

Quartz crystals, though not without value, are hardly diamonds.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences

To some people, they look like diamonds because they’re colourless and quite attractive… They’re simply a form of Quartz, one of the most common minerals in the Earth’s crust… They have some value, but they’re only - at most – semiprecious. Professor Phil Janney, Department of Geological Sciences - UCT

Diamonds are restricted to the oldest core of the Southern African continent… Alluvial diamonds are washed by rivers and deposited… along the coast… Professor Phil Janney, Department of Geological Sciences - UCT