Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners
-
Would-be diamond prospectors in KZN found quartz not diamonds
-
Quartz is one of the most abundant minerals on Earth
-
Mineral rights do not come with property ownership in South Africa
I could see they weren’t diamonds… they were dirty little stones.Refilwe Moloto, presenter - CapeTalk
The gemstones that sparked a modern-day diamond rush in KZN were quartz all along.
Quartz crystals, though not without value, are hardly diamonds.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences (scroll up to listen).
To some people, they look like diamonds because they’re colourless and quite attractive… They’re simply a form of Quartz, one of the most common minerals in the Earth’s crust… They have some value, but they’re only - at most – semiprecious.Professor Phil Janney, Department of Geological Sciences - UCT
Diamonds are restricted to the oldest core of the Southern African continent… Alluvial diamonds are washed by rivers and deposited… along the coast…Professor Phil Janney, Department of Geological Sciences - UCT
… mineral rights in South Africa – unlike some countries – do not come with ownership of the property. If someone finds a mineral deposit on your property… They may mine without your consent… Mineral exploration companies will most often purchase the property… People who own the property are entitled to fair compensation…Professor Phil Janney, Department of Geological Sciences - UCT
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/bwylezich/bwylezich1803/bwylezich180300116/97825617-natural-diamond-nestled-in-kimberlite.jpg
More from Business
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down'
John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa.Read More
'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'
Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).Read More
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More
Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi.Read More
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer
Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says.Read More
Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors
CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roeland Street.Read More