Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down'

Never share one-time PINs with anyone, ever

Never heed a request to download software

A new, sophisticated bank scam is doing the rounds in South Africa and catching even the paranoid among us.

Scammers impersonate someone from your bank’s fraud department with an offer to assist in the reversal of supposed unauthorised transactions.

They do not ask for any personal details, thereby putting you at ease.

Often, they have large amounts of details about you.

John Maytham interviewed Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head: Fraud Strategy at Absa.

This is a common trend… Where syndicates… present themselves as bank employees. We refer to it as social engineering. They create panic… As soon as they ask you to approve information… one-time PINs… or approvals of transactions – never share that… Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy - Absa

Certain data sets are easily available. Your contact details… you disclose that on multiple platforms… Data leaks are common… Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy - Absa