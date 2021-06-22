Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down'
-
Scamsters use personal information they have on you to put you at ease, but only after sending you in a panic over a supposed unauthorised transaction or debit order
-
Never share one-time PINs with anyone, ever
-
Never heed a request to download software
A new, sophisticated bank scam is doing the rounds in South Africa and catching even the paranoid among us.
Scammers impersonate someone from your bank’s fraud department with an offer to assist in the reversal of supposed unauthorised transactions.
They do not ask for any personal details, thereby putting you at ease.
Often, they have large amounts of details about you.
John Maytham interviewed Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head: Fraud Strategy at Absa (scroll up to listen).
This is a common trend… Where syndicates… present themselves as bank employees. We refer to it as social engineering. They create panic… As soon as they ask you to approve information… one-time PINs… or approvals of transactions – never share that…Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy - Absa
Certain data sets are easily available. Your contact details… you disclose that on multiple platforms… Data leaks are common…Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy - Absa
Once they present that [personal information], consumers let their guards down… Sometimes they ask you to download software… A bank will never ask you to do so…Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy - Absa
