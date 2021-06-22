A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Finance: Tax tips for small businesses
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Candice Mullins - Managing director at The Tax House
Today at 05:10
Covid-19 vaccination of educators and support staff kicking off across the country
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 05:46
Drug policy and city government: Recommendations for improved urban drug policy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 06:10
DA National Spokesperson serving on parliaments health portfolio responds to Prof Venter interview
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube - DA national spokesperson
Today at 06:25
New Afrikaans TV streaming service has launched
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Retha van Reenen
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Winter wonderland on the way?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Le Sueur - Of Snow Report SA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Chaotic municipalities may also miss out on power generation opportunities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gray Maguire - Green economy and global change expert
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Getting a grip on the third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel: Getting a grip on the third wave continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jack Bloom - DA's shadow MEC for health in Gauteng
Today at 09:20
Township Survey
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:45
Gift of the Givers intervenes in Kliprand/ Billie Klaasen/ Disaster managment/ local govt
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Billy Claasen - Spokesperson at Black Association Of Wine And
Ali Sablay - project manager for the Western Cape at Gift of the Givers
Today at 10:05
The History of: The Garden Route with Martin Hatchuel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Hatchuel
Today at 10:30
Africa report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:45
Why crocs are cool. A podiatrist and chef's take
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sean Pincus - Member and Podiatrist at Podiatry Association Sa
Gino Sedres - Chef and recipe Developer at Daily Dish
Today at 11:05
Generation X - a view of the working world
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Morag Phillips - Executive Director at 21st Century
Today at 15:40
Book: Noise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olivier Sibony
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business. 22 June 2021 7:55 PM
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure. 22 June 2021 7:08 PM
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27) John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27. 22 June 2021 5:18 PM
View all Local
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sahpra's Silverani  Padayachee about vaccine approvals as the EFF prepares to stage prote... 22 June 2021 1:45 PM
Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200 CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the provincial government's third wave preparedness. 22 June 2021 11:50 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down' John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa. 22 June 2021 4:29 PM
Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences. 22 June 2021 2:15 PM
View all Business
Speech therapist teaches dog to talk using paws in ground-breaking world first Christina Hunger discusses her book "How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog". 22 June 2021 3:24 PM
Western Cape will be cold, wet and windy, but snowfall unlikely, says forecaster Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the upcoming cold front. 22 June 2021 2:58 PM
[VIDEO] Magpie barks like a dog after pooch 'adopts' her into family Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories trending online. 22 June 2021 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay' Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 22 June 2021 12:43 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
disruptive technology
unemployment rate
job interviews
Zoom
Marnus Broodryk
Wamly
Wamly platform

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

“South Africa has a massive unemployment issue, and we don’t have the luxury of letting jobs stay vacant just because of long and outdated hiring processes.”

It's to address one of many obstacles to solving our record unemployment that entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk (a self-made millionaire at 24) has joined video software platform wamly.io.

RELATED: Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

The one-way system is described as "disruptive technology developed in South Africa by South Africans."

According to a recent study it takes on average 52 days to fill a vacant position in South Africa says Broodryk, most of this period wasted on inefficient interviews.

Wamly will enable employers to screen through 30 candidates in the same time it takes to do a single Zoom interview, he says.

© golubovy/123rf.com 

Bruce Whitfield finds out more on The Money Show.

Broodryk notes that Wamly was launched in 2018 but that it's really taking off as the Covid-19 pandemic actually proved to support the business.

He started using Wamly two years ago in his accounting firm because hiring new accountants was a process that took two to three months.

The app proved to be so efficient that Broodryk joined the company as an investor last year.

You get 200-300 CVs and it's a really lengthy process to interview people... Usually the interviews are very disappointing and you start the process all over again.

Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor

The app allows you, via our technology, to send a link to your candidates and they do a one-way video interview where they answer your [supplied] questions, but without you being present.

Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor

That literally took our hiring process down from 2-3 months down to a week.

Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor

It has really taken off in the South African market with lots of corporates using us now.

Marnus Broodryk, Entrepreneur and Shark Tank investor

He points out that the pandemic has forced companies to do job interviews online in any case.

The advantage of Wamly is that the employer or team members no longer need to be on that video call.

Broodryk says it's being used for entry-level jobs all the way up to CEO positions.

Listen to Broodryk explain the benefits of the app:




22 June 2021 7:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Unemployment
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
disruptive technology
unemployment rate
job interviews
Zoom
Marnus Broodryk
Wamly
Wamly platform

More from Business

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down'

22 June 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners

22 June 2021 2:15 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

22 June 2021 12:43 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

22 June 2021 5:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape will be cold, wet and windy, but snowfall unlikely, says forecaster

22 June 2021 2:58 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the upcoming cold front.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200

22 June 2021 11:50 AM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the provincial government's third wave preparedness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

62% of people living in South Africa has had Covid-19 – Discovery Health

22 June 2021 11:14 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gauteng's third wave is only going to get worse and interventions are too late'

22 June 2021 9:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wits University infectious diseases specialist Prof Francois Venter about Gauteng's third wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What a gem! Botswana unearths world's third largest diamond

22 June 2021 9:00 AM

John Maytham finds out more about the recent discovery of the world's 3rd largest diamond in Botswana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finally! You can now block exes or co-workers from finding you on Tinder

22 June 2021 8:21 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about Tinder's new Block Contacts feature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fundraiser secures free sanitary products for one year at Camps Bay High School

22 June 2021 7:38 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Michael Gulston, a Grade 12 RCL rep at Camps Bay High School.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

Local Opinion

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

Business Opinion Politics

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

Business Local

EWN Highlights

1,000 KZN small businesses receive R322 million worth of support

22 June 2021 8:24 PM

Chelsea, Arsenal, Spurs to play friendlies in support of mental health

22 June 2021 7:36 PM

Cosas condemns some members pulling kids out of schools over COVID-19

22 June 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA