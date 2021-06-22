Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

Today at 04:50 Finance: Tax tips for small businesses Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Candice Mullins - Managing director at The Tax House

Today at 05:10 Covid-19 vaccination of educators and support staff kicking off across the country Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

Today at 05:46 Drug policy and city government: Recommendations for improved urban drug policy Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Guests

Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)

Today at 06:10 DA National Spokesperson serving on parliaments health portfolio responds to Prof Venter interview Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Siviwe Gwarube - DA national spokesperson

Today at 06:25 New Afrikaans TV streaming service has launched Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Retha van Reenen

Today at 06:40 Wanderlust Wednesday: Winter wonderland on the way? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Richard Le Sueur - Of Snow Report SA

Today at 07:07 BIG INTERVIEW: Chaotic municipalities may also miss out on power generation opportunities Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Gray Maguire - Green economy and global change expert

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wednesday Panel: Getting a grip on the third wave Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Today at 08:21 Wednesday Panel: Getting a grip on the third wave continued Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Jack Bloom - DA's shadow MEC for health in Gauteng

Today at 09:20 Township Survey The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 09:45 Gift of the Givers intervenes in Kliprand/ Billie Klaasen/ Disaster managment/ local govt The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Billy Claasen - Spokesperson at Black Association Of Wine And

Ali Sablay - project manager for the Western Cape at Gift of the Givers

Today at 10:05 The History of: The Garden Route with Martin Hatchuel The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Martin Hatchuel

Today at 10:30 Africa report The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 10:45 Why crocs are cool. A podiatrist and chef's take The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Sean Pincus - Member and Podiatrist at Podiatry Association Sa

Gino Sedres - Chef and recipe Developer at Daily Dish

Today at 11:05 Generation X - a view of the working world The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Morag Phillips - Executive Director at 21st Century

