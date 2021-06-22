Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)
-
Gauteng already recorded 30 000 excess deaths so far this year
-
The province is approaching what happened in Italy at the start of the pandemic and more recently in India
-
Slow vaccinations mean there may be a fourth and fifth wave – we must prepare for them as soon as the third wave wanes
Gauteng could experience the peak of its third wave of Covid-19 infections in the next two weeks, depending on the public’s behaviour, according to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
South Africa’s third wave “curve” is still on a steep incline.
The country’s seven-day average of new daily infections is at 11 407, with Gauteng accounting for about 60% of them.
John Maytham interviewed Mark Heywood, founder of SECTION27, a public interest law centre that seeks to achieve equality and social justice in the country (scroll up to listen).
Things are bad… We’re not very far off [what happened in India] … In Gauteng, by 11 June they had 30 000 excess deaths… It seems we’re not yet close to the peak…Mark Heywood, founder - SECTION27
Our best protectors are ourselves… I don’t think further economic disruption that will make people hungry and unemployed… will help… I’ve spoken to doctors who say stop the flow of alcohol. I agree with that…Mark Heywood, founder - SECTION27
One group of people we’ve overlooked in this epidemic is social scientists… and communications specialists in health… The messages are not that complex… It’s tragic…Mark Heywood, founder - SECTION27
Because of our slow vaccinations, there will be a fourth wave, and a fifth wave, probably. So, we have to start thinking about that now… Once we get through this peak… we have to prepare for the inevitability of a rise again…Mark Heywood, founder - SECTION27
