Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

Today at 04:50
Finance: Tax tips for small businesses
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Candice Mullins - Managing director at The Tax House
Today at 05:10
Covid-19 vaccination of educators and support staff kicking off across the country
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 05:46
Drug policy and city government: Recommendations for improved urban drug policy
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Shaun Shelly - Chairman of the board at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs (SANPUD)
Today at 06:10
DA National Spokesperson serving on parliaments health portfolio responds to Prof Venter interview
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube - DA national spokesperson
Today at 06:25
New Afrikaans TV streaming service has launched
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Retha van Reenen
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: Winter wonderland on the way?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Le Sueur - Of Snow Report SA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Chaotic municipalities may also miss out on power generation opportunities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gray Maguire - Green economy and global change expert
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: Getting a grip on the third wave
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 08:21
Wednesday Panel: Getting a grip on the third wave continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jack Bloom - DA's shadow MEC for health in Gauteng
Today at 09:20
Township Survey
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:45
Gift of the Givers intervenes in Kliprand/ Billie Klaasen/ Disaster managment/ local govt
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Billy Claasen - Spokesperson at Black Association Of Wine And
Ali Sablay - project manager for the Western Cape at Gift of the Givers
Today at 10:05
The History of: The Garden Route with Martin Hatchuel
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Martin Hatchuel
Today at 10:30
Africa report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:45
Why crocs are cool. A podiatrist and chef's take
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sean Pincus - Member and Podiatrist at Podiatry Association Sa
Gino Sedres - Chef and recipe Developer at Daily Dish
Today at 11:05
Generation X - a view of the working world
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Morag Phillips - Executive Director at 21st Century
Today at 15:40
Book: Noise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olivier Sibony
Latest Local
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business. 22 June 2021 7:55 PM
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure. 22 June 2021 7:08 PM
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27) John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27. 22 June 2021 5:18 PM
View all Local
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sahpra's Silverani  Padayachee about vaccine approvals as the EFF prepares to stage prote... 22 June 2021 1:45 PM
Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200 CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the provincial government's third wave preparedness. 22 June 2021 11:50 AM
View all Politics
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down' John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa. 22 June 2021 4:29 PM
Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences. 22 June 2021 2:15 PM
View all Business
Speech therapist teaches dog to talk using paws in ground-breaking world first Christina Hunger discusses her book "How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog". 22 June 2021 3:24 PM
Western Cape will be cold, wet and windy, but snowfall unlikely, says forecaster Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the upcoming cold front. 22 June 2021 2:58 PM
[VIDEO] Magpie barks like a dog after pooch 'adopts' her into family Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories trending online. 22 June 2021 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay' Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 22 June 2021 12:43 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Transnet
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Transnet National Ports Authority
harbours
Road freight
container port
Port Authority
South African ports
National Ports Act
Hlulani Mokwena
rail freight

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.
© Anton Ivanov/123rf.com 

South Africa has some of the most inefficient ports in the world.

Now President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority.

The country's ports authority will become an independent subsidiary of the parastatal, with its own board.

RELATED: 'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

The president described the move as major reform that "will increase the efficiency and competitiveness of our ports and enable greater investment in port infrastructure".

Ramaphosa said an essential part of addressing the current challenges is to create "a clear separation" between the roles of the infrastructure owner, which is the Transnet National Ports Authority, and the terminal operator, which is Transnet Port Terminal.

Transport economist Hlulani Mokwena has mixed feelings about the ports announcement.

On the one hand, yes, we are moving in the right direction in terms of government policy which is really to enhance private sector participation.

Hlulani Mokwena, Transport economist

There are some issues around the independence of an entity that will still be a subsidiary of Transnet, especially given that we are getting to that point where operations and infrastructure need to be separated and this is one step in that direction...

Hlulani Mokwena, Transport economist

... but there some nuances that must still be untangled by the ports regulator when they look at it.

Hlulani Mokwena, Transport economist

For more detail listen to the interview on The Money Show:




Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down'

22 June 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa.

Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners

22 June 2021 2:15 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences.

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

22 June 2021 12:43 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

22 June 2021 5:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

22 June 2021 12:43 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again

21 June 2021 6:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi.

Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood

20 June 2021 2:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition.

'Joburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town'

18 June 2021 12:01 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert.

Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost

17 June 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump.

Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest

22 June 2021 1:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sahpra's Silverani  Padayachee about vaccine approvals as the EFF prepares to stage protests on Friday.

Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200

22 June 2021 11:50 AM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the provincial government's third wave preparedness.

'Gauteng's third wave is only going to get worse and interventions are too late'

22 June 2021 9:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wits University infectious diseases specialist Prof Francois Venter about Gauteng's third wave.

Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer

21 June 2021 2:12 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says.

US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday

21 June 2021 6:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday

20 June 2021 1:01 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme.

Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension

18 June 2021 12:18 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time.

'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform'

17 June 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges.

'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies'

17 June 2021 6:56 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet.

Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power

17 June 2021 6:45 PM

'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday.

