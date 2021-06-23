Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape'

23 June 2021 6:32 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Afrikaans
streaming
NET Afrikaans

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app.
  • Newly-launched Afrikaans streaming service has been launched
  • The app is currently only available on Android via Google Play Store
  • Net Afrikaans costs R79 per month and allows subscriber usage on 4 devices
© antonioguillem/123rf.com

The options for Afrikaans-based entertainment have been widened with the recent launch of a video-streaming service called NET Afrikaans.

The creators say it is the first subscription-based watch-on-demand TV entertainment app with exclusive viewing choices for viewers who are seeking Afrikaans content.

Available in the Google Play store, the app and will cost you R79 a month. It allows four devices per subscriber

At this stage, it is only available as Android - but we are developing it for Apple.

Retha van Reenen - NET Afrikaans

We have seen a very good uptake, especially in the Cape area.

Retha van Reenen - NET Afrikaans

New porgrammes are loaded every week

About 15 series are currently available, with lots more shows in the pipeline such as lifestyle, beauty, and even a reality show, says Van Reenen.




