New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape'
- Newly-launched Afrikaans streaming service has been launched
- The app is currently only available on Android via Google Play Store
- Net Afrikaans costs R79 per month and allows subscriber usage on 4 devices
The options for Afrikaans-based entertainment have been widened with the recent launch of a video-streaming service called NET Afrikaans.
The creators say it is the first subscription-based watch-on-demand TV entertainment app with exclusive viewing choices for viewers who are seeking Afrikaans content.
Available in the Google Play store, the app and will cost you R79 a month. It allows four devices per subscriber
At this stage, it is only available as Android - but we are developing it for Apple.Retha van Reenen - NET Afrikaans
We have seen a very good uptake, especially in the Cape area.Retha van Reenen - NET Afrikaans
New porgrammes are loaded every week
About 15 series are currently available, with lots more shows in the pipeline such as lifestyle, beauty, and even a reality show, says Van Reenen.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/antonioguillem/antonioguillem1908/antonioguillem190800138/129968496-happy-mixed-race-woman-listening-music-or-watching-media-content-with-a-tablet-in-the-street.jpg
More from Entertainment
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves.Read More
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL!
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.Read More
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film
Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here.Read More
Local film 'Sons of the Sea' explores themes of poaching & survival in Cape Town
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewet speaks to 'Sons of the Sea' director John Gutierrez.Read More
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Richards.Read More
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related.Read More
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk
Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s favesRead More
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021
Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week.Read More
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner
Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence.Read More