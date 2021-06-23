Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely





Snow Report SA's Richard Le Sueur predicts low lying snow from Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday in the Cape Winelands, the Hex River Valley and even Somerset West

Snow chasers should keep a social distance and respect private property he adds

We're expecting at least two cold fronts to sweep through this week, and there are good chances of snow falling on some of our mountains.

But just how much can we expect and where would one need to go in order to enjoy a day out in the snow?

Refilwe chats to Richard Le Sueur fromSnow Report SA to find out where the snow is most likely to fall.

We are expecting to see some snow. We were expecting to see some more coming in from Friday but that looks like it reduced quite a lot - so that will be nothing more than a light dusting at this point. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

But possibly from Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday, it looks likely that there is going to be more significant snow. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

What does 'more significant mean in terms of volume? 'Quite a lot' says Le Seur. He notes that the forecast is constantly changing and the days preceding snowfall can be fairly stable.

At this stage, it looks like there will be quite a significant amount but we are not going to call it yet. But it will likely come down low. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

At this stage, it looks like it will probably be as close as the Winelands., maybe even Somerset West will get some on the peaks. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

Further out the Hex River Valley and other mountain passes should see snow, he says.

Le Sueur recalls that in 2020 during lockdown the traffic department restricted access to Ceres to prevent crowds, but after a few days stopped doing so and let people through.

The thing about people who go snow chasing is it is fairly easy to keep a social distance. Richard Le Sueur - Snow Report SA

He reminds people to respect private land such as farms and not enter areas without permission.