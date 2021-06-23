[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:10
On the couch - first time author Michelle Edwards
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Edwards
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:40
Book interview: Olivier Sibony | Noise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olivier Sibony - Author at Noise
Today at 15:50
Theft and vandalism of bee boxes and honey are rife throughout SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kai Hitchert - Vice Chairperson at Southerns Beekeeping Association
Today at 16:20
How much weight is given by parole board to familly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 17:45
Book interview: Andy Weir | Project Hail Mary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Weir - at American novelist
No Items to show
Latest Local
Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash Rampedi has written an apology for the impact on his colleagues but insists Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth. 23 June 2021 11:30 AM
Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation). 23 June 2021 11:26 AM
'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say Mandy Weiner speaks to the father of murdered student Leigh Matthews as it's claimed her killer is eligible for parole. 23 June 2021 11:02 AM
View all Local
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid... 23 June 2021 10:54 AM
Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem. 23 June 2021 10:41 AM
Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sahpra's Silverani  Padayachee about vaccine approvals as the EFF prepares to stage prote... 22 June 2021 1:45 PM
View all Politics
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business. 22 June 2021 7:55 PM
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure. 22 June 2021 7:08 PM
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down' John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa. 22 June 2021 4:29 PM
View all Business
Speech therapist teaches dog to talk using paws in ground-breaking world first Christina Hunger discusses her book "How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog". 22 June 2021 3:24 PM
Western Cape will be cold, wet and windy, but snowfall unlikely, says forecaster Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the upcoming cold front. 22 June 2021 2:58 PM
[VIDEO] Magpie barks like a dog after pooch 'adopts' her into family Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories trending online. 22 June 2021 1:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all Africa
Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert. 23 June 2021 9:25 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27) John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27. 22 June 2021 5:18 PM
View all Opinion
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?

23 June 2021 9:48 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
#CapeTalkViral

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.
  • What happened to President Ramaphosa's missing iPad asks South Africa
  • A brilliantly witty New York Times headline about a moray eel eating squid has social media laughing
  • Is there snow coming to the Cape?
President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Cape Town on Tuesday for the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet on Tuesday. Picture: Presidency SA.

On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa was about to give an address on the National Ports Authority becoming an independent entity from Transnet, when he could not find his iPad which contained his speech.

He jokingly said 'I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.'

'“Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad, please? They stole it.”

He was clearly joking but South Africa loves a good joke and the memes and Tweets came thick and fast.

Watch the video below:




More from Local

Vaccination of Western Cape educators and staff begins with 55,000 J&J jabs

23 June 2021 12:20 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the vaccination of educators and staff in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash

23 June 2021 11:30 AM

Rampedi has written an apology for the impact on his colleagues but insists Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine

23 June 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say

23 June 2021 11:02 AM

Mandy Weiner speaks to the father of murdered student Leigh Matthews as it's claimed her killer is eligible for parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube

23 June 2021 10:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem

23 June 2021 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

23 June 2021 8:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Richard Le Sueur of Snow Report SA to find out what's in store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

22 June 2021 5:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats

23 June 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...

21 June 2021 12:56 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday

21 June 2021 6:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help

20 June 2021 11:18 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index

18 June 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18

17 June 2021 3:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

16 June 2021 11:38 AM

Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases

15 June 2021 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend

14 June 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Why can't pregnancy be hot?' - UK mum rakes in big bucks with pics on OnlyFans

13 June 2021 10:22 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Carla Bellucci, the UK blogger who's been making money posting pregnancy pics on OnlyFans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down'

22 June 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Speech therapist teaches dog to talk using paws in ground-breaking world first

22 June 2021 3:24 PM

Christina Hunger discusses her book "How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape will be cold, wet and windy, but snowfall unlikely, says forecaster

22 June 2021 2:58 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the upcoming cold front.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Magpie barks like a dog after pooch 'adopts' her into family

22 June 2021 1:19 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories trending online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA?

21 June 2021 11:22 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to asexual creator, writer, educator and advocate Cody Daigle Orians about asexuality this Pride Month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise

21 June 2021 8:05 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management Evelyn Doubell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood

20 June 2021 2:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help

20 June 2021 11:18 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips

19 June 2021 11:20 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae for advice on how to get the best sleep you can.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

Local

Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on

Business Opinion

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Unemployment, debts weigh on intern doctors while waiting for govt to place them

23 June 2021 11:57 AM

Prasa sets objectives as it works to get CT central line fully operational again

23 June 2021 11:15 AM

'COVID is a real killer': CT boy (8) urges compliance after family's ordeal

23 June 2021 10:57 AM

