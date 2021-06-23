[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?
On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa was about to give an address on the National Ports Authority becoming an independent entity from Transnet, when he could not find his iPad which contained his speech.
He jokingly said 'I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.'
'“Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad, please? They stole it.”
He was clearly joking but South Africa loves a good joke and the memes and Tweets came thick and fast.
Watch the video below:
Cyril Ramaphosa:— Izwe Lethu (@LandNoli) June 22, 2021
I'm waiting for my iPad, somebody stole my iPad.....
Should I sit down? Okay pic.twitter.com/XcPZTyAGBa
We need her to find the missing iPad, 10 babies, electricity & R500 billion pic.twitter.com/zMOzjCV11L— Hassan Natha ➐ (@HassanNatha) June 22, 2021
Ok, but did they find homie’s iPad though? pic.twitter.com/TaLyueoazr— тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) June 22, 2021
Good morning good people, we are still looking for Matamela’s #iPad pic.twitter.com/VX5ZUGxy8W— #Eugenetheclassicman (@IamEugenaire) June 23, 2021
