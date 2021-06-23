[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?





President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Cape Town on Tuesday for the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet on Tuesday. Picture: Presidency SA.

On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa was about to give an address on the National Ports Authority becoming an independent entity from Transnet, when he could not find his iPad which contained his speech.

He jokingly said 'I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.'

'“Somebody decided they want to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad, please? They stole it.”

He was clearly joking but South Africa loves a good joke and the memes and Tweets came thick and fast.

Watch the video below:

Cyril Ramaphosa:



I'm waiting for my iPad, somebody stole my iPad.....



Should I sit down? Okay pic.twitter.com/XcPZTyAGBa — Izwe Lethu (@LandNoli) June 22, 2021

We need her to find the missing iPad, 10 babies, electricity & R500 billion pic.twitter.com/zMOzjCV11L — Hassan Natha ➐ (@HassanNatha) June 22, 2021

Ok, but did they find homie’s iPad though? pic.twitter.com/TaLyueoazr — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) June 22, 2021

Good morning good people, we are still looking for Matamela’s #iPad pic.twitter.com/VX5ZUGxy8W — #Eugenetheclassicman (@IamEugenaire) June 23, 2021