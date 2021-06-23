Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem





600 beds from previous field hospital are still active in the Western Cape

WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem says a 120-bed wing at Tygerberg Hospital is ready to open if needed in third wave

Dr Karriem says field and other hospitals need to be a complete ecosystem providing beds, staff, oxygen and medication for covid patients

FILE: Snorkel masks protect healthcare personnel at Tygerberg Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Western Cape Government.

According to the latest NICD statistics as of 22 June, Gauteng has 30.8% of covid infections, KZN at 18.9% and Western Cape 16.8%.

An increase of 575 hospital admissions reported in the past 24 hours.

Nearly 60,000 people have died due to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Covid-19 facility has 500 beds ready, but only 100 are in use due to staffing shortages and Charlotte Maxekwe Hospital being closed is a big concern, says Bloom.

What lessons can be learned for the Western Cape Refilwe asks Western Cape Health Department (WCHD) COO Dr Saadiq Kariem.

What we realised long ago, 15 to 18 months ago, was that it is a comprehensive ecosystem that is required. you cannot plan beds in the right places and then not have the staff to staff the beds, or not have the oxygen or medication needed. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

He recalls when the Hospital of Hope was opened at the CTICC in Cape Town in 2020, Kariem says at the time the WCHD made it clear that it had to be run as a proper field hospital.

One cannot open a field hospital and not supply oxygen. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

He says while that field hospital was closed, the province kept some 600 beds active.

Tygerberg Hosptial has a 120-bed wing that is prepped and ready to be opened if needed he adds.

What about the vaccines? There are critics who say the AstraZeneca vaccines should have been used.

We can only use vaccines that have been SAHPRA approved and I know that is a lengthy process and sometimes that frustrates us as implementers but we understand that is all for good reason. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

He says issues flagged around vaccines have to be taken very seriously such as around the AstraZeneca vaccine when that was recalled and the Baltimore contamination of some Johnson & Johnson batches.

But it does have a massive impact on the supply. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Bloom says he believes the mistake was made last year when other countries were contacting vaccine manufacturers directly but South Africa was not.

We should have been aggressively buying up supplies because the cost was really minimal. But that simply wasn't done and now we are playing catch-up which is so distressing. Jack Bloom, Gauteng Health Shadow Minister - DA

We put all our eggs in one basket when we should have looked at a whole range of other vaccines...and we didn't so we are constrained by supply - and the tragedy in Gauteng is that very few of our population are actually vaccinated in the midst of this terrible third wave. Jack Bloom, Gauteng Health Shadow Minister - DA

But it is no use crying over spilled milk, says Bloom, and the vaccines need to be rolled out as fast as possible.

Kariem says the Western Cape has not yet made a decision to open vaccine sites over weekends but has exceeded targets for the week.

We have the capacity to do 70,000 vaccinations in a week and a capacity to do 120,000 - but are vaccine constrained. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Western Cape has registered close to 53% of the eligible population 60 years and older.

We do take walk-ins but that is dependent on whether there are sufficient doses left. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

The province has 213 active sites currently though not all are open every day due to vaccine supply. The plan is to open 270 sites.

He says a vaccination site has been opened and teachers will begin receiving jabs on Wednesday at 2pm, with over 26,000 doses available in the first tranch.