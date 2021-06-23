Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - first time author Michelle Edwards
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Edwards
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:40
Book interview: Olivier Sibony | Noise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olivier Sibony - Author at Noise
Today at 15:50
Theft and vandalism of bee boxes and honey are rife throughout SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kai Hitchert - Vice Chairperson at Southerns Beekeeping Association
Today at 16:20
How much weight is given by parole board to familly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 17:45
Book interview: Andy Weir | Project Hail Mary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Weir - at American novelist
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash Rampedi has written an apology for the impact on his colleagues but insists Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth. 23 June 2021 11:30 AM
Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation). 23 June 2021 11:26 AM
'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say Mandy Weiner speaks to the father of murdered student Leigh Matthews as it's claimed her killer is eligible for parole. 23 June 2021 11:02 AM
View all Local
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid... 23 June 2021 10:54 AM
Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem. 23 June 2021 10:41 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
View all Politics
Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert. 23 June 2021 9:25 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business. 22 June 2021 7:55 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down' John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa. 22 June 2021 4:29 PM
Speech therapist teaches dog to talk using paws in ground-breaking world first Christina Hunger discusses her book "How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog". 22 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all Africa
Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert. 23 June 2021 9:25 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27) John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27. 22 June 2021 5:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on

23 June 2021 9:25 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Load shedding
Renewable energy
Green economy
Refilwe Moloto
audits
attorney general
clean audits
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
embedded generation
Tsakani Maluleke
Gray Maguire

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert.

  • Only municipalities in good financial standing may procure electricity from Independent Power Producers

  • Only 27 (out of 246) have clean audits, and can therefore take advantage of a new policy allowing embedded generation of up to 100 MW

  • New wind and solar (R0.62 per kWh) is cheap compared to new coal (R1.03 per kWh) – and it can come online much faster

Image: 123rf.com

Only municipalities with clean audits will be able to take advantage of a new policy that allows embedded electricity generation of up to 100 MW without needing approval from the regulator.

On Tuesday Attorney General Tsakani Maluleke said nobody really knows what happened to the R5.5 billion national government sent to 22 of South Africa’s most dysfunctional municipalities.

Maluleke used the words “relative chaos” to describe the 22 municipalities, all of which showed no commitment to financial transparency.

Of the 22 chaotic municipalities, seven were in the North West, four in Mpumalanga, four in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Eastern Cape, two in the Northern Cape, and one in the Western Cape.

The Free State is probably in a worse shape, as Maluleke could not complete audits from the province since municipalities submitted late, or not at all.

In total, South Africa’s 246 municipalities irregularly spent R26 billion.

"Local government municipalities are too desperately short of the finance, technical capacity, and creditworthiness to begin looking at 100MW embedded generation projects,” wrote Gray Maguire in Business Day on Tuesday.

“In May, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni lamented that there are 163 municipalities in financial distress, 40 municipalities in a financial and service delivery crisis and 102 municipalities who have adopted budgets this year which they cannot fund.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Maguire, a green economy and global change expert (scroll up to listen).

New coal power generation… is coming in at R1.03 per kWh and new wind and solar at only 62 cents per kWh…

Gray Maguire, green economy expert

When only 27 municipalities have clean audits, it means very few municipalities qualify for finance to enter into long-term purchase agreements, or to get finance to invest in energy generation…

Gray Maguire, green economy expert

The single largest source of revenue for municipalities is electricity sales… As Independent Power Producers start coming online more and as companies generate more of their own power… That revenue is now lost…

Gray Maguire, green economy expert

The majority of municipalities in the Western Cape are in good financial standing. Outside the Western Cape, there is massive and widespread financial maladministration… Municipalities are going to be unable to serve the needs of the vast majority of people who aren’t able to generate their own power…

Gray Maguire, green economy expert

There are over R4 billion of debt from Soweto residents to the City of Joburg and Eskom. The culture of non-payment is massive and rife… A lot of the revenue on the books of municipalities is simply not collected…

Gray Maguire, green economy expert

… the success of André de Ruyter, he’s managed to reduce Eskom’s debt from R490 billion to R400 billion…

Gray Maguire, green economy expert

Gwede Mantashe has a very hostile attitude towards renewable energy generation… The speed at which these Karpowerships [have been approved] … a worrying situation…

Gray Maguire, green economy expert

Since 2007 there’s been a 470% increase in the price of electricity… We need to ensure that municipalities… are more investment-ready, and that they can start participating in providing electricity solutions…

Gray Maguire, green economy expert



23 June 2021 9:25 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
Load shedding
Renewable energy
Green economy
Refilwe Moloto
audits
attorney general
clean audits
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
embedded generation
Tsakani Maluleke
Gray Maguire

More from Business

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down'

22 June 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners

22 June 2021 2:15 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

22 June 2021 12:43 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

22 June 2021 5:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

22 June 2021 12:43 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'

21 June 2021 8:14 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again

21 June 2021 6:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood

20 June 2021 2:14 PM

Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Joburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town'

18 June 2021 12:01 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

Local

Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on

Business Opinion

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Unemployment, debts weigh on intern doctors while waiting for govt to place them

23 June 2021 11:57 AM

Prasa sets objectives as it works to get CT central line fully operational again

23 June 2021 11:15 AM

'COVID is a real killer': CT boy (8) urges compliance after family's ordeal

23 June 2021 10:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA