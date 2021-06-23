Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on





Only municipalities in good financial standing may procure electricity from Independent Power Producers

Only 27 (out of 246) have clean audits, and can therefore take advantage of a new policy allowing embedded generation of up to 100 MW

New wind and solar (R0.62 per kWh) is cheap compared to new coal (R1.03 per kWh) – and it can come online much faster

Only municipalities with clean audits will be able to take advantage of a new policy that allows embedded electricity generation of up to 100 MW without needing approval from the regulator.

On Tuesday Attorney General Tsakani Maluleke said nobody really knows what happened to the R5.5 billion national government sent to 22 of South Africa’s most dysfunctional municipalities.

Maluleke used the words “relative chaos” to describe the 22 municipalities, all of which showed no commitment to financial transparency.

Of the 22 chaotic municipalities, seven were in the North West, four in Mpumalanga, four in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Eastern Cape, two in the Northern Cape, and one in the Western Cape.

The Free State is probably in a worse shape, as Maluleke could not complete audits from the province since municipalities submitted late, or not at all.

In total, South Africa’s 246 municipalities irregularly spent R26 billion.

"Local government municipalities are too desperately short of the finance, technical capacity, and creditworthiness to begin looking at 100MW embedded generation projects,” wrote Gray Maguire in Business Day on Tuesday.

“In May, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni lamented that there are 163 municipalities in financial distress, 40 municipalities in a financial and service delivery crisis and 102 municipalities who have adopted budgets this year which they cannot fund.”

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Maguire, a green economy and global change expert (scroll up to listen).

New coal power generation… is coming in at R1.03 per kWh and new wind and solar at only 62 cents per kWh… Gray Maguire, green economy expert

When only 27 municipalities have clean audits, it means very few municipalities qualify for finance to enter into long-term purchase agreements, or to get finance to invest in energy generation… Gray Maguire, green economy expert

The single largest source of revenue for municipalities is electricity sales… As Independent Power Producers start coming online more and as companies generate more of their own power… That revenue is now lost… Gray Maguire, green economy expert

The majority of municipalities in the Western Cape are in good financial standing. Outside the Western Cape, there is massive and widespread financial maladministration… Municipalities are going to be unable to serve the needs of the vast majority of people who aren’t able to generate their own power… Gray Maguire, green economy expert

There are over R4 billion of debt from Soweto residents to the City of Joburg and Eskom. The culture of non-payment is massive and rife… A lot of the revenue on the books of municipalities is simply not collected… Gray Maguire, green economy expert

… the success of André de Ruyter, he’s managed to reduce Eskom’s debt from R490 billion to R400 billion… Gray Maguire, green economy expert

Gwede Mantashe has a very hostile attitude towards renewable energy generation… The speed at which these Karpowerships [have been approved] … a worrying situation… Gray Maguire, green economy expert