Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on
-
Only municipalities in good financial standing may procure electricity from Independent Power Producers
-
Only 27 (out of 246) have clean audits, and can therefore take advantage of a new policy allowing embedded generation of up to 100 MW
-
New wind and solar (R0.62 per kWh) is cheap compared to new coal (R1.03 per kWh) – and it can come online much faster
Only municipalities with clean audits will be able to take advantage of a new policy that allows embedded electricity generation of up to 100 MW without needing approval from the regulator.
On Tuesday Attorney General Tsakani Maluleke said nobody really knows what happened to the R5.5 billion national government sent to 22 of South Africa’s most dysfunctional municipalities.
Maluleke used the words “relative chaos” to describe the 22 municipalities, all of which showed no commitment to financial transparency.
Of the 22 chaotic municipalities, seven were in the North West, four in Mpumalanga, four in KwaZulu-Natal, four in the Eastern Cape, two in the Northern Cape, and one in the Western Cape.
The Free State is probably in a worse shape, as Maluleke could not complete audits from the province since municipalities submitted late, or not at all.
In total, South Africa’s 246 municipalities irregularly spent R26 billion.
"Local government municipalities are too desperately short of the finance, technical capacity, and creditworthiness to begin looking at 100MW embedded generation projects,” wrote Gray Maguire in Business Day on Tuesday.
“In May, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni lamented that there are 163 municipalities in financial distress, 40 municipalities in a financial and service delivery crisis and 102 municipalities who have adopted budgets this year which they cannot fund.”
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Maguire, a green economy and global change expert (scroll up to listen).
New coal power generation… is coming in at R1.03 per kWh and new wind and solar at only 62 cents per kWh…Gray Maguire, green economy expert
When only 27 municipalities have clean audits, it means very few municipalities qualify for finance to enter into long-term purchase agreements, or to get finance to invest in energy generation…Gray Maguire, green economy expert
The single largest source of revenue for municipalities is electricity sales… As Independent Power Producers start coming online more and as companies generate more of their own power… That revenue is now lost…Gray Maguire, green economy expert
The majority of municipalities in the Western Cape are in good financial standing. Outside the Western Cape, there is massive and widespread financial maladministration… Municipalities are going to be unable to serve the needs of the vast majority of people who aren’t able to generate their own power…Gray Maguire, green economy expert
There are over R4 billion of debt from Soweto residents to the City of Joburg and Eskom. The culture of non-payment is massive and rife… A lot of the revenue on the books of municipalities is simply not collected…Gray Maguire, green economy expert
… the success of André de Ruyter, he’s managed to reduce Eskom’s debt from R490 billion to R400 billion…Gray Maguire, green economy expert
Gwede Mantashe has a very hostile attitude towards renewable energy generation… The speed at which these Karpowerships [have been approved] … a worrying situation…Gray Maguire, green economy expert
Since 2007 there’s been a 470% increase in the price of electricity… We need to ensure that municipalities… are more investment-ready, and that they can start participating in providing electricity solutions…Gray Maguire, green economy expert
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/zhaojiankangphoto/zhaojiankangphoto1806/zhaojiankangphoto180600453/103058608-solar-panels-and-wind-turbines-in-green-grass-field.jpg
More from Business
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank
Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.Read More
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA
Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.Read More
Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.Read More
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet
The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.Read More
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down'
John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa.Read More
Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences.Read More
'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'
Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).Read More
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".Read More
More from Opinion
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet
The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.Read More
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)
John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.Read More
'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'
Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University).Read More
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More
Retail confidence at 6-year high, as consumers start shopping again
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews BER economist Tshepo Moloi.Read More
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood
Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition.Read More