Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube
- Gauteng is reeling under the grip of the third wave of Covid-19 infections
- The province is accounting for more than half of new cases recorded in South Africa
- DA MP Siviwe Gwarube says Gauteng's health system has already been on its knees
DA spokesperson and shadow health minister Siviwe Gwarube says the devastating third wave in Gauteng has been compounded by the already vulnerable health system in the province.
According to Gwarube, Gauteng's health system has been facing a "melting pot of massive problems", including water shortages and a lack of hospital beds caused by the closure of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital following a fire two months ago.
She says the third wave is adding more pressure on the province’s buckling healthcare system.
RELATED: Gauteng's third wave is only going to get worse and interventions are too late'
Gwarube says the national Department of Health must be held accountable for the crisis that is unfolding and appear before parliament's Portfolio Committee on Health.
She adds that the department needs to urgently speed up the rollout of vaccines.
Charlotte Maxeke is a 1,000-bed hospital that is not in commission and there's a 500-bed hospital, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital that's also not being fully utilised.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
Over and above the pandemic and the fact that the numbers are rising and Gauteng is accounting for more than half of the new infections, the reality is that the health system in Gauteng is also on its knees.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
That is a huge concern, particularly in terms of how they are going to be responding to this pandemic.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
The reality is that this not going to be a Gauteng problem. Very soon it's going to be a Western Cape problem, it's going to be a Kwa-Zulu Natal problem, and very soon we're going to see the ugliness of this third wave pushing through and unfolding across the country.Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance
