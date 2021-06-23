'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW Mandy Wiener 1500 x 1500 BW
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:10
On the couch - first time author Michelle Edwards
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Edwards
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:40
Book interview: Olivier Sibony | Noise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olivier Sibony - Author at Noise
Today at 15:50
Theft and vandalism of bee boxes and honey are rife throughout SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kai Hitchert - Vice Chairperson at Southerns Beekeeping Association
Today at 16:20
How much weight is given by parole board to familly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 17:45
Book interview: Andy Weir | Project Hail Mary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Weir - at American novelist
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash Rampedi has written an apology for the impact on his colleagues but insists Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth. 23 June 2021 11:30 AM
Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation). 23 June 2021 11:26 AM
'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say Mandy Weiner speaks to the father of murdered student Leigh Matthews as it's claimed her killer is eligible for parole. 23 June 2021 11:02 AM
View all Local
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid... 23 June 2021 10:54 AM
Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem. 23 June 2021 10:41 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
View all Politics
Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert. 23 June 2021 9:25 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business. 22 June 2021 7:55 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down' John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa. 22 June 2021 4:29 PM
Speech therapist teaches dog to talk using paws in ground-breaking world first Christina Hunger discusses her book "How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog". 22 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all Africa
Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert. 23 June 2021 9:25 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27) John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27. 22 June 2021 5:18 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say

23 June 2021 11:02 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Murder
Donovan Moodley
Leigh Matthews

Mandy Weiner speaks to the father of murdered student Leigh Matthews as it's claimed her killer is eligible for parole.
  • In 2004, Leigh Matthews was kidnapped and shot dead after her father paid a portion of a ransom for her release
  • Her killer, Donovan Moodley is currently serving a life sentence at the Johannesburg Prison
  • Matthews' family say Moodley should not be released and want to oppose his possible parole
Picture: Pexels.com

Let the punishment fit the crime say the family of a woman kidnapped and murdered in Johannesburg in 2004.

21-year-old student Leigh Matthews was abducted from the parking lot at Bond University, her naked body was later found dumped by the highway in Walkerville. She had been shot four times.

The man convicted of her murder, Donovan Moodley is currently serving a life sentence at the Johannesburg Prison.

This week, Matthews' father Rob told Mandy Weiner that the family is aware Moodley is being prepared for a parole hearing, however, no date has yet been set.

The process of the parole hearing seems murky...we'd like to see it become more transparent which puts people under pressure to ensure there's more accountability.

Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews 

It doesn't seem that the period of incarceration fits the severity of the crime.

Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews 

If Moodley has been rehabilitated we would want to know how and why and is that really possible.

Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews 

Mr Matthews says the family had been called to participate in a mediation process with Moodley but, tells Mandy Wiener, he's unsure what the benefit would be.

This was a murder, not somebody reconciling a dispute in the street where there was a road accident or something...

Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews 

We even wonder, in a victim/offender dialogue, what can be achieved?

Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews 

RELATED: 1996 Worcester bomb survivor Olga Macingwane describes forgiving bomber




23 June 2021 11:02 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Murder
Donovan Moodley
Leigh Matthews

More from Local

Vaccination of Western Cape educators and staff begins with 55,000 J&J jabs

23 June 2021 12:20 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the vaccination of educators and staff in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash

23 June 2021 11:30 AM

Rampedi has written an apology for the impact on his colleagues but insists Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine

23 June 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube

23 June 2021 10:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem

23 June 2021 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?

23 June 2021 9:48 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

23 June 2021 8:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Richard Le Sueur of Snow Report SA to find out what's in store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA

22 June 2021 7:55 PM

Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mediclinic trying to fit in emergency procedures as elective surgeries halted

22 June 2021 7:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mediclinic's Dr Kim Faure as the Covid-19 third wave puts hospitals under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

22 June 2021 5:18 PM

John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

Local

Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on

Business Opinion

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Unemployment, debts weigh on intern doctors while waiting for govt to place them

23 June 2021 11:57 AM

Prasa sets objectives as it works to get CT central line fully operational again

23 June 2021 11:15 AM

'COVID is a real killer': CT boy (8) urges compliance after family's ordeal

23 June 2021 10:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA