'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say





In 2004, Leigh Matthews was kidnapped and shot dead after her father paid a portion of a ransom for her release

Her killer, Donovan Moodley is currently serving a life sentence at the Johannesburg Prison

Matthews' family say Moodley should not be released and want to oppose his possible parole

Let the punishment fit the crime say the family of a woman kidnapped and murdered in Johannesburg in 2004.

21-year-old student Leigh Matthews was abducted from the parking lot at Bond University, her naked body was later found dumped by the highway in Walkerville. She had been shot four times.

The man convicted of her murder, Donovan Moodley is currently serving a life sentence at the Johannesburg Prison.

This week, Matthews' father Rob told Mandy Weiner that the family is aware Moodley is being prepared for a parole hearing, however, no date has yet been set.

The process of the parole hearing seems murky...we'd like to see it become more transparent which puts people under pressure to ensure there's more accountability. Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews

It doesn't seem that the period of incarceration fits the severity of the crime. Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews

If Moodley has been rehabilitated we would want to know how and why and is that really possible. Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews

Mr Matthews says the family had been called to participate in a mediation process with Moodley but, tells Mandy Wiener, he's unsure what the benefit would be.

This was a murder, not somebody reconciling a dispute in the street where there was a road accident or something... Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews

We even wonder, in a victim/offender dialogue, what can be achieved? Rob Matthews, Father of Leigh Matthews

