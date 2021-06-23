Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats





Ashgabat, Hong Kong and Beirut are the three most expensive cities in the world for expats according to Mercer

Hong Kong slipped from pole position last year and in 2021 is the fourth most expensive city for foreigners

The survey measured the comparative cost of over 200 items, including housing, transport and food.

Hong Kong, China © Iakov Kalinin/123rf.com

Cities in Asia are among the most expensive for foreign expatriates according to the latest cost-of-living survey by consultancy firm Mercer.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo all feature in the top ten of the most expensive cities, but it's the capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia which has been named the most costly for foreign workers.

Experts say Ashgabat topped the list because of 'high local inflation.

It's a city racked by poverty, economic turmoil and rampant inflation. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Meanwhile, the usual suspects of London, New York, Singapore and Geneva also made the top 20 list.

On the continent, N’Djamena in Chad is listed as the most expensive city in Africa for expatriates with Lusaka named the least expensive.