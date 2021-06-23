Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash
- Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi has apologised for the backlash his colleagues experienced from the story of the alleged decuplets from Tembisa
- Rampedi still stands by the story that Sithole was pregnant and gave birth
The man who was the gatekeeper for the bizarre story that captured the attention of a nation and the world has sent an apology to Independent Media editor-in-chief Annez Salie.
The Citizen reports that News24 has seen the apology which expresses Ramppedi's feelings of regret, however, he continues to insist Sithole was pregnant and gave birth.
I am sorry for the reputational damage the aftermath of the story has caused for the group, the company and my colleagues in general. I am fully aware that the story, and the general response, put all my colleagues in an awkward position and under immense public pressure.Piet Rampedi's email quoted in The Citizen
Rampedi stated that the couple is friends of his and he had no reason to believe they were not telling the truth about the birth of decuplets.
He notes that he has never encountered decuplets and should have investigated and verified the facts better.
Even though I stand by the fact that Sithole was pregnant, some aspects of the story could have been dealt with differently.Piet Rampedi's email quoted in The Citizen
Could I have handled the story much better? Definitely! Especially the verification process. Quite honestly, I never treated the decuplets story as an investigation at all. I used no investigative tool or checklistPiet Rampedi's email quoted in The Citizen
Many on Twitter noted that Rampedi appeared to be apologising for the impact on his colleagues but was in no way admitting the story was false.
I guess I am the only one who read that #pietrampedi apology differently. For me he apologized 4 bringing the company into disrepute by not ticking all necessary checklists. But people say he apologized 4 "making up the #Tembisa10 "story, yet he said he still stand by his story— MelbaM (@MelbaModiba) June 23, 2021
While some seem to still have faith in him...
#pietrampedi still remains the most credible journalist. Apology accepted. ✊🏾— Political Editor (@Luckymanyuma) June 23, 2021
