Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash





Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi has apologised for the backlash his colleagues experienced from the story of the alleged decuplets from Tembisa

Rampedi still stands by the story that Sithole was pregnant and gave birth

The man who was the gatekeeper for the bizarre story that captured the attention of a nation and the world has sent an apology to Independent Media editor-in-chief Annez Salie.

The Citizen reports that News24 has seen the apology which expresses Ramppedi's feelings of regret, however, he continues to insist Sithole was pregnant and gave birth.

I am sorry for the reputational damage the aftermath of the story has caused for the group, the company and my colleagues in general. I am fully aware that the story, and the general response, put all my colleagues in an awkward position and under immense public pressure. Piet Rampedi's email quoted in The Citizen

Rampedi stated that the couple is friends of his and he had no reason to believe they were not telling the truth about the birth of decuplets.

He notes that he has never encountered decuplets and should have investigated and verified the facts better.

Even though I stand by the fact that Sithole was pregnant, some aspects of the story could have been dealt with differently. Piet Rampedi's email quoted in The Citizen

Could I have handled the story much better? Definitely! Especially the verification process. Quite honestly, I never treated the decuplets story as an investigation at all. I used no investigative tool or checklist Piet Rampedi's email quoted in The Citizen

Many on Twitter noted that Rampedi appeared to be apologising for the impact on his colleagues but was in no way admitting the story was false.

