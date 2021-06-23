Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine
-
Almost 20% of the population Kliprand tested positive for Covid-19 – most households are affected
-
The community decided to lock the town down
-
The self-imposed quarantine seems to have worked
Kliprand is in quarantine.
Nothing moves, everyone is indoors, and relying on donations to survive.
Almost 20% of the tiny (population, 254) Western Cape town close to the Northern Cape border on the West Coast tested positive for Covid-19.
The town has been voluntarily locked down for a week.
On Sunday, the first of three sets of burials took place.
“The mood in the area is very depressed,” said Petro Oktober, a minister at the United Reform Church in Vredendal.
“You see people sitting outside in their yards looking like they have the weight of the world on them.
“The silence and empty streets are also very telling for a community that is isolated from each other and from the rest of the outside world.
“Their nearest town is Vredendal which is a two-and-half hours journey on a very bad gravel road.”
Lester Kiewit interviewed local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation (scroll up to listen).
We are in total lockdown… Most households were affected. We as a community decided to stay indoors…Arries Cloete, school principal
You can see on their faces, the sorrow…Arries Cloete, school principal
We hope, with the grace of our dear Lord, all of us will be out of quarantine on Sunday… The school starts next Monday… The quarantine has worked. Nobody instructed us. We did it all by ourselves.Arries Cloete, school principal
They decided to isolate themselves… A very good decision… It could’ve been worse… Nearly 20% of the town is infected…Billy Claasen, Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation
