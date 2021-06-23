Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine





Almost 20% of the population Kliprand tested positive for Covid-19 – most households are affected

The community decided to lock the town down

The self-imposed quarantine seems to have worked

Kliprand is in quarantine.

Nothing moves, everyone is indoors, and relying on donations to survive.

Almost 20% of the tiny (population, 254) Western Cape town close to the Northern Cape border on the West Coast tested positive for Covid-19.

The town has been voluntarily locked down for a week.

On Sunday, the first of three sets of burials took place.

“The mood in the area is very depressed,” said Petro Oktober, a minister at the United Reform Church in Vredendal.

“You see people sitting outside in their yards looking like they have the weight of the world on them.

“The silence and empty streets are also very telling for a community that is isolated from each other and from the rest of the outside world.

“Their nearest town is Vredendal which is a two-and-half hours journey on a very bad gravel road.”

We are in total lockdown… Most households were affected. We as a community decided to stay indoors… Arries Cloete, school principal

You can see on their faces, the sorrow… Arries Cloete, school principal

We hope, with the grace of our dear Lord, all of us will be out of quarantine on Sunday… The school starts next Monday… The quarantine has worked. Nobody instructed us. We did it all by ourselves. Arries Cloete, school principal