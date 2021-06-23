Vaccination of Western Cape educators and staff begins with 55,000 J&J jabs
- The Western Cape will receive approximately 55,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines for the education sector, including independent schools
- WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says 29 vaccination sites across the province have been set aside
- The vaccine rollout begins today (Wednesday 23 June) with 50 staffers getting their J&J jab
- The mass rollout at rural vaccination sites will take off from Friday 25 June in the Western Cape
The education sector is filled with joy and excitement as the vaccine rollout for educators and non-teaching staff begins across South Africa today.
The Western Cape will receive approximately 55,200 vaccines out of the 300,000 Johnson & Johnson jabs secured for the country's education sector.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says the allocation will include educators and non-teaching staff at public and independent schools, as well as all district and Head Office staff at the WCED.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says 29 vaccination sites across the province have been set aside for the teacher vaccine drive.
Hammond says 50 staffers will be vaccinated on Wednesday to launch the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine to the education sector in the Cape metro.
The rural vaccination sites will follow from 25 June where teachers from specific schools will be allocated to specific sites, she explains.
The WCED says it's hoping to surpass the 75% vaccine uptake that has been predicted following a survey by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).
"We're also looking at who consents to the vaccine... we'll have to see what the uptake is", she tells CapeTalk.
We've got 50 people from the education sector that will be the first recipients of the vaccination today... there's a bot of excitement, anticipation, and just joy for the education sector.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
DBE has indicated that 55,000 will be allocated for the Western Cape [out of 300,00 Johnson & Johnson vaccines].Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We have 33,000 WCED teachers, there are about 42,000.... including non-teaching staff, district officials, and head office officials. And then we've got approximately about 6,000 SGB-appointed staff and then we're looking at [support staff] like drivers, food-handlers, etc.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We're still waiting for the definitive figures because we don't have some of the independent school staff on our databases.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
