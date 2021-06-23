[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers





The official opposition has named its campaign managers for the upcoming elections but they don’t have any black campaign managers

The DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis looked uncomfortable when pressed by eNCA's Clement Manyathela about the lack of diversity in its election campaign strategy.

Democratic Alliance (DA) logo. Picture: Democratic Alliance Gauteng Facebook page.

The Democratic Alliance has defended its list of election campaign managers after being challenged about the apparent lack of diversity among those selected.

The list of managers from across the country's municipalities was released this week and has sparked some controversy due to being made up almost exclusively of white men.

When questioned by eNCA news anchor Clement Manyathela, the party's Geordin Hill-Lewis claimed the managers were appointed on merit, adding that the DA is the most diverse party in the country.

