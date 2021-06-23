Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Book interview: Olivier Sibony | Noise
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Olivier Sibony - Author at Noise
Today at 15:50
Theft and vandalism of bee boxes and honey are rife throughout SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kai Hitchert - Vice Chairperson at Southerns Beekeeping Association
Today at 16:05
Great swell for surfers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Steve Pike
Today at 16:20
How much weight is given by parole board to familly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lukas Muntingh - Project Head at Africa Criminal Justice Reform
Today at 16:55
First day of teacher vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonovan Rustin - Provincial Secretary at Sadtu
Today at 17:05
Sanitizers at shop entrances
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thomas Scriba - Deputy Director of Immunology and Laboratory Director at South African Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (SATVI)
Today at 17:45
Book interview: Andy Weir | Project Hail Mary
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andy Weir - at American novelist
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers. 23 June 2021 2:46 PM
Heritage activist talks Garden Route roots from human origins to Knysna forests Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to heritage activist and tourism consultant Martin Hatchuel about the history of the Garde... 23 June 2021 2:16 PM
Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 23 June 2021 12:33 PM
View all Local
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid... 23 June 2021 10:54 AM
Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem. 23 June 2021 10:41 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
View all Politics
Wealthy South Africans are buckling under the pressure vehicle debt - Eighty20 The number of "credit active" South Africans who earn more than R60K per month is up. But so are the number of wealthy defaulters. 23 June 2021 2:36 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
How four generations are trying to co-exist in the workplace Lester Kiewit talks to Morag Phillips Executive Director at 21st Century about Gen X, Gen Z, Millennials, and Boomers. 23 June 2021 2:07 PM
View all Business
They're comfy, but are they cool? It seems Crocs are making a comeback Lester Kiewit discovers that far from being a fashion faux pax, the foam clogs are now considered to be cool and on trend. 23 June 2021 2:17 PM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down' John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa. 22 June 2021 4:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert. 23 June 2021 9:25 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers

23 June 2021 2:46 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
DA
Election
Clement Manyathela
Geordin Hill Lewis

Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers.
  • The official opposition has named its campaign managers for the upcoming elections but they don’t have any black campaign managers
  • The DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis looked uncomfortable when pressed by eNCA's Clement Manyathela about the lack of diversity in its election campaign strategy.
Democratic Alliance (DA) logo. Picture: Democratic Alliance Gauteng Facebook page.

The Democratic Alliance has defended its list of election campaign managers after being challenged about the apparent lack of diversity among those selected.

The list of managers from across the country's municipalities was released this week and has sparked some controversy due to being made up almost exclusively of white men.

When questioned by eNCA news anchor Clement Manyathela, the party's Geordin Hill-Lewis claimed the managers were appointed on merit, adding that the DA is the most diverse party in the country.

RELATED: Mathekga: Obsession with race is not good, but we can't deny race issues either

RELATED: 'Anyone who thinks race is not an issue in South Africa is naive' - Steenhuisen




23 June 2021 2:46 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
DA
Election
Clement Manyathela
Geordin Hill Lewis

More from Politics

Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube

23 June 2021 10:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem

23 June 2021 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet

22 June 2021 6:39 PM

The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest

22 June 2021 1:45 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sahpra's Silverani  Padayachee about vaccine approvals as the EFF prepares to stage protests on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200

22 June 2021 11:50 AM

CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the provincial government's third wave preparedness.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gauteng's third wave is only going to get worse and interventions are too late'

22 June 2021 9:48 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wits University infectious diseases specialist Prof Francois Venter about Gauteng's third wave.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer

21 June 2021 2:12 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday

21 June 2021 6:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday

20 June 2021 1:01 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension

18 June 2021 12:18 PM

Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Heritage activist talks Garden Route roots from human origins to Knysna forests

23 June 2021 2:16 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to heritage activist and tourism consultant Martin Hatchuel about the history of the Garden Route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines

23 June 2021 12:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccination of Western Cape educators and staff begins with 55,000 J&J jabs

23 June 2021 12:20 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the vaccination of educators and staff in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash

23 June 2021 11:30 AM

Rampedi has written an apology for the impact on his colleagues but insists Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine

23 June 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say

23 June 2021 11:02 AM

Mandy Weiner speaks to the father of murdered student Leigh Matthews as it's claimed her killer is eligible for parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube

23 June 2021 10:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem

23 June 2021 10:41 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?

23 June 2021 9:48 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

23 June 2021 8:00 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Richard Le Sueur of Snow Report SA to find out what's in store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Vaccination of Western Cape educators and staff begins with 55,000 J&J jabs

Local

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

Local

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10

Opinion Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

'Train of Hope' brings healthcare to South Africa's poor

23 June 2021 2:35 PM

KZN govt pleased with teacher vaccine rollout plan, Sadtu not so much

23 June 2021 2:24 PM

Decuplets: Editor Piet Rampedi says sorry, but insists there was a pregnancy

23 June 2021 1:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA