Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines





South Africa’s embattled education sector will start getting their Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday afternoon

Teachers and support staff will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The vaccine drive will conclude on 8 July

Preparations are underway to start vaccinating teachers and support staff against Covid-19.

They will receive their shots over the next two weeks.

More than 500 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines are earmarked for the education sector.

The process to vaccinate teachers in the Western Cape kicks off at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, with 26 000 doses available in the first tranche.

The vaccine drive will run until 8 July.

Next in line after teachers are police officers, the military, and prison warders.

This vaccination rollout will see about 125 000 teachers and staff enlisted… Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News