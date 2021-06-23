Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines
-
South Africa’s embattled education sector will start getting their Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday afternoon
-
Teachers and support staff will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine
-
The vaccine drive will conclude on 8 July
RELATED: Vaccination of Western Cape educators and staff begins with 55,000 J&J jabs
Preparations are underway to start vaccinating teachers and support staff against Covid-19.
They will receive their shots over the next two weeks.
More than 500 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines are earmarked for the education sector.
The process to vaccinate teachers in the Western Cape kicks off at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, with 26 000 doses available in the first tranche.
The vaccine drive will run until 8 July.
Next in line after teachers are police officers, the military, and prison warders.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali (scroll up to listen).
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
This vaccination rollout will see about 125 000 teachers and staff enlisted…Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News
We’re not getting the same feeling of excitement [as when the rollout for over-60s started] … a sense of real desperation… It has been an uphill battle… the opening and closing of schools… Teachers are more relieved than anything else…Veronica Makhoali, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/teacher_covid.html?oriSearch=teacher&sti=mqcy7piy68vpa7j4pv|&mediapopup=154680142
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine
Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation).Read More
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)
John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27.Read More
62% of people living in South Africa has had Covid-19 – Discovery Health
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.Read More
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.Read More
South Africa to get 'fairly significant' Covid-19 vaccine doses from July
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Covid-19 3rd wave: Are we prepared for what is coming our way?
Ray White interviews Professor Alex Van Den Heever (Wits) and Dr Keith Cloete, Western Cape Head of Health.Read More
Former Eskom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza passes away from Covid-19 complications
Ray White interviews Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council.Read More
Getting vaccinated? Take paid time off for that, and sick leave for side effects
John Maytham interviewed labour lawyer (Webber Wentzel) Johan Oliver.Read More