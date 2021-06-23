Heritage activist talks Garden Route roots from human origins to Knysna forests
- Heritage activist and writer Martin Hatchuel takes a dive into the history of the Garden Route from the prehistoric people of the Knysna forest to the archaeological sites at Mossel Bay's Pinnacle Point
- He says early evidence for modern human behaviour first emerged from the region, formerly known as 'Eden'
- He also reflects on how the rare and beautiful forest trees in the Southern Cape essentially built SA's timber industry formed the cornerstones of the local economy
- Listen to the full length discussion in the audio above
Heritage activist Martin Hatchuel says the Garden Route is more than just a tourism haven, it's a region that is steeped in rich history.
Hatchuel, who writes for Knysna Museums, says he's spent many months researching how modern humans first lived in the Garden Route, the pre-colonial people of the Knysna forests, and the evolution of the Knysna timber route.
He says it's no coincidence that the Garden Route was previously known as 'Eden' considering its significance in terms of human origins.
164,000 years ago, the first evidence for modern human behaviour emerged in Mossell Bay. There's a lot of work that has been done, particularly at the caves at Pinnacle Point and later along with other parts of the coast in Robberg in Plettenberg Bay and down further towards Blombos Caves.Martin Hatchuel, writer and tourism consultant
Modern human behaviour emerged in the Southern Cape... It's characterised by things like the use of ochre for symboling and the use of different types of materials to make composite tools.Martin Hatchuel, writer and tourism consultant
At that time, the whole of the world was covered with ice or dessert and there were only a few refuges in Africa where it was possible for humans to live relatively comfortably and the Garden Route was one of them.Martin Hatchuel, writer and tourism consultant
Since 1795, the Garden Route has kind of capture South Africa's imagination because of its forests... The very first South African modern gold rush was here outside of Knysna.Martin Hatchuel, writer and tourism consultant
There were people living in the Knysna forest before the colonial era and they left their mark.Martin Hatchuel, writer and tourism consultant
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_69647820_tsitsikamma-national-park-south-africa.html?vti=mq1erfkpdpyff5nsmt-1-43
More from Local
[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers
Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers.Read More
Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.Read More
Vaccination of Western Cape educators and staff begins with 55,000 J&J jabs
Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the vaccination of educators and staff in the province.Read More
Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash
Rampedi has written an apology for the impact on his colleagues but insists Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth.Read More
Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine
Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation).Read More
'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say
Mandy Weiner speaks to the father of murdered student Leigh Matthews as it's claimed her killer is eligible for parole.Read More
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid-19.Read More
Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem
Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?
Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.Read More