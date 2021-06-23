Heritage activist talks Garden Route roots from human origins to Knysna forests





Heritage activist and writer Martin Hatchuel takes a dive into the history of the Garden Route from the prehistoric people of the Knysna forest to the archaeological sites at Mossel Bay's Pinnacle Point

He says early evidence for modern human behaviour first emerged from the region, formerly known as 'Eden'

He also reflects on how the rare and beautiful forest trees in the Southern Cape essentially built SA's timber industry formed the cornerstones of the local economy

Image: © Claudia Schnepf/123rf.com

Heritage activist Martin Hatchuel says the Garden Route is more than just a tourism haven, it's a region that is steeped in rich history.

Hatchuel, who writes for Knysna Museums, says he's spent many months researching how modern humans first lived in the Garden Route, the pre-colonial people of the Knysna forests, and the evolution of the Knysna timber route.

He says it's no coincidence that the Garden Route was previously known as 'Eden' considering its significance in terms of human origins.

164,000 years ago, the first evidence for modern human behaviour emerged in Mossell Bay. There's a lot of work that has been done, particularly at the caves at Pinnacle Point and later along with other parts of the coast in Robberg in Plettenberg Bay and down further towards Blombos Caves. Martin Hatchuel, writer and tourism consultant

Modern human behaviour emerged in the Southern Cape... It's characterised by things like the use of ochre for symboling and the use of different types of materials to make composite tools. Martin Hatchuel, writer and tourism consultant

At that time, the whole of the world was covered with ice or dessert and there were only a few refuges in Africa where it was possible for humans to live relatively comfortably and the Garden Route was one of them. Martin Hatchuel, writer and tourism consultant

Since 1795, the Garden Route has kind of capture South Africa's imagination because of its forests... The very first South African modern gold rush was here outside of Knysna. Martin Hatchuel, writer and tourism consultant