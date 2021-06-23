They're comfy, but are they cool? It seems Crocs are making a comeback
- 300 million pairs of Crocs have been sold since coming onto the market in 2001.
- Channing Tatum recently told Vanity Fair that Zoë Kravitz had convinced him to stop wearing Crocs.
- Last year, Crocs launched "A Free Pair for Healthcare" offering Covid-19 healthcare workers a free pair of the foam clogs
For some people, wearers of Crocs are guilty of the most heinous of footwear fashion faux pas, but for others, wearers of the colourful foam clogs are to be lauded as devil-may-care fashion-forward trendsetters.
Since striding onto the fashion scene in 2001 Crocs have incited polarizing debate around their 'coolness'.
On Wednesday's edition of The Morning Review, host Lester Kiewit sought to establish whether they are, in fact, back in style.
Once Balenciaga made a platform Croc a couple of seasons ago, they suddenly became the 'thing'.Aspasia Karras, Style guru/Columnist - Sunday Times Lifestyle & The Sowetan
Hasta Balenciaga está haciendo crocs. Moda post-pandemia dice. Jajajajahttps://t.co/N6qvkZ4bRR pic.twitter.com/Opro7Y0HbQ— Natalia Pérez (@wittynat12) June 22, 2021
Crocs themselves have done a lot of work towards making them cool..they've worked with a lot of street brands to give the brand a bit of a boost.Aspasia Karras, Style guru/Columnist - Sunday Times Lifestyle & The Sowetan
But it seems not everyone thinks Crocs are a good fashion choice.
Actor Channing Tatum recently revealed to Deadline that fellow actor Zoe Kravitz told him in no uncertain terms he should ditch the funky footwear.
"She completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore.” said the Magic Mike star.
Channing Tatum received some sage advice from the perennially stylish Zoë Kravitz, who convinced him to stop wearing Crocs. https://t.co/plkFcrw9L3— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 18, 2021
