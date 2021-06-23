Streaming issues? Report here
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10

23 June 2021 2:12 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Hyundai
Pippa Hudson
Ciro De Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
car reviews
Hyundai Grand i10

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

  • Hyundai has a new sub-R200 000 Grand i10

  • It comes with lots of safety features, for the price

  • It is not the most powerful car on the road, but it has excellent fuel consumption

Image by Pexels from Pixabay.

Most recently published car reviews:

Hyundai has released a new Grand i10 to compete with the likes of the VW Polo Vivo, Ford Figo, Kia Picanto, and Renault Sandero.

The new Grand i10 comes in two trim levels, “Motion” and “Fluid”.

Motion models are fitted exclusively with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine, producing 49kW at 5500rpm and 94Nm of torque at 3000rpm.

Fuel consumption for the 1.0-litre comes in at 5.9l/100km while the 1.2-litre consumes 5.4l/100km.

All models come standard with air-conditioning, electric windows, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounting points on the rear seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth compatibility, and two USB ports.

Hyundai Grand i10 pricing:

  • 1.0 Motion (manual) — R191 900

  • 1.0 Motion (automatic) — R216 900

  • 1.0 Fluid (manual) — R216 900

  • 1.2 Fluid (manual) — R230 900

  • 1.2 Fluid (automatic) — R256 900

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena (scroll up to listen).

Underneath the skin, it is a Kia Picanto… It’s one of the better options in the segment…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It’s absolutely critical to have ABS… I don’t think you should drive without it… Not a bad level of safety spec…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It’s grown quite substantially…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

If you do want a compact little hatch, I’m not sure it gets better than the Hyundai Grand i10…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Fuel consumption is really, really good… You’re almost doing 20 kilometres per litre…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist



