How four generations are trying to co-exist in the workplace
- GenX, Gen Z, Millenials, and Baby Boomers - 4 generations in the workplace
- Generations born into differing methods and tools of communication make for some interesting and challenging meetings
- Working with people with differing generational styles shows us the beauty of how different we all are says workplace guru Morag Phillips
Lester gives an example of how some generations may perceive an email from your boss asking you to pop into their office for 5 minutes as anxiety-provoking, thinking 'what have I done wrong?'
There is also so much about the physical presence of somebody where you can read their body language. If my boss came to my door and says 'Have you got 5 minutes.', I can see body language - versus an email that says 'I'm going to call you on teams in 5 minutes,' where I don't know the feeling behind it.Morag Phillips, Executive Director - 21st Century
I certainly think that there can be relationship styles that are specific to a generation, but I also think that in a company you can build a relational interaction that becomes known for the company irrespective of the generations.Morag Phillips, Executive Director - 21st Century
Pitfalls and advantages of different generational styles?
There is so much about human dynamics and understanding each other as people that can be in place to help people understand each other.Morag Phillips, Executive Director - 21st Century
Some may be curt and to the point in an email while others may even say hello and ask how you are, says Phillips.
The opportunity with working with any group of people is the beauty of seeing how different we all are and all our different styles, but that we don't jump to conclusions because someone is short and older, or wordy and younger - that we are not boxing people into groups.Morag Phillips, Executive Director - 21st Century
She notes that working from home does put younger newbies at a disadvantage as they do not have personal access to older more experienced colleagues and subtle aspects of workplace behaviour.
There are subtle things about workplace behaviour that those inMorag Phillips, Executive Director - 21st Century
She says there is a place for every level of experience within a company.
It is nice to hear that older people with more experience can be valuable but the new younger people also bring a freshness and a challenge that can actually make the place even better - so it si a bit of both.Morag Phillips, Executive Director - 21st Century
Dealing with bosses?
Phillips says we are often influenced by how our parents were treated at work though new EOs may have introduced a more progressive culture of communication.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_131364911_word-writing-text-gen-z-millennials-gen-x-boomers-business-photo-showcasing-generational-differences.html?vti=m0hsl4qqmtph2k9j4c-1-5
