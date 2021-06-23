Wealthy South Africans are buckling under the pressure vehicle debt - Eighty20





Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

The number of credit-active South Africans who earn more than R60 000 per month increased by 4% in the first quarter of 2021, according to consultancy Eighty20.

The number of wealthy defaulters increased 8% quarter-on-quarter, according to Eighty20’s Credit Stress Report 2021 Q1.

Of these top-earning defaulters, almost one in three are delinquent on a car loan.

