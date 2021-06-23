Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out
- If you plan on buying a house at auction, you need to read the fine print about what will happen if the seller changes their mind
- It took several months for a Cape Town man to get his money back after the seller pulled out of the property auction deal
- Juan Cruos had paid 5% auctioneer’s commission and the 10% deposit on the house totaling almost R139, 000 and the auctioneer initially refused to repay him when the seller changed their mind
- Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler looks at this case study and legal advice from experts. Listen to the audio above for the full #ConsumerTalk feature
Never sign on the dotted line of an auction deal without knowing what the penalties are if the seller pulls out of the sale.
Juan Cruos learned this the hard way when a Cape Town auctioneer initially refused to repay him both the auctioneer’s commission and the deposit on the house, totaling almost R139 000.
In November last year, Cruos and his partner made a successful bid on a property in the Bo Kaap, via auctioneers BidX1 South Africa.
They paid an immediate 10% deposit (R92 500) and a 5% buyer’s commission (R46,250) which amounted to R138,750.
But a few months later, in February this year, just before the transferring attorneys were about to lodge the papers with the Deeds Office, the seller pulled out of the deal.
Instead of refunding him, the auctioneer's told Cruos that he had to claim back his money from the seller.
Three months later, he eventually got his money back.
Cape Town-based consumer attorney Trudie Broekmann confirms that the auctioneer was not legally entitled to withhold the money, both in terms of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) and the South African Auctioneers Institute’s Code of Conduct.
Wendy Knowler says BidX1 SA's Conditions of Sale and Rules of Auction are not in line with the CPA or industry body.
She chats to Cruos who shared his story during the weekly #ConsumerTalk feature.
As the buyer, how am I protected from all of this? Why do I need to be the one that is losing out?Juan Cruos
I just felt that... if she doesn't want to sell it to me, okay that's fine, just give me my money back that I paid to the property.Juan Cruos
They all said exactly the same thing, not once did the CPA come up at all.Juan Cruos
