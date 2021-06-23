Streaming issues? Report here
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author)

23 June 2021 3:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Transnet
Refilwe Moloto
Transnet National Ports Authority
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Brian Ingpen
maritime economy

Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.

  • The new Transnet National Ports Authority will ensure ports revenue goes to ports, and not elsewhere

  • 90% of South Africa’s trade goes through ports

President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Cape Town on Tuesday for the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet on Tuesday. Picture: Presidency SA.

RELATED: 'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

Will a National Ports Authority turn things around for the better?

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the Transnet National Ports Authority.

The new entity will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transnet.

It will, however, function independently with its own board, appointed by the Minister of Public Enterprises.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed maritime author Brian Ingpen (scroll up to listen).

This is wonderful… 90% of our trade goes via the ports… This announcement is going to be very, very good. Port revenue will now only be invested in ports, and not go to subsiding railways and so on…

Brian Ingpen, maritime author

I hope the new board is loaded with shipping people, and not politicians…

Brian Ingpen, maritime author

They will need to change some current practices… We need a more streamlined approach to procurement procedures…

Brian Ingpen, maritime author

Shipping is important, not only to Cape Town… but to the whole country, and region.

Brian Ingpen, maritime author



