SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
Ace Magashule begins his court battle against the ANC Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 24 June 2021 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 9:53 AM
View all Politics
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle' Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix. 24 June 2021 2:13 PM
The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law. 24 June 2021 8:20 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 10:43 AM
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 June 2021 3:14 PM
View all World
Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group. 24 June 2021 11:35 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
Cyril Ramaphosa remains far more popular than the ANC – political analysts Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu (Institute for Global Dialogue) and political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 24 June 2021 2:41 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company

24 June 2021 8:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
COVID-19
WizzPass
Ulrich Stark
workplace management
visitor management
FM:Systems

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems.

Local workplace management start-up WizzPass has been acquired by US firm FM:Systems.

The Raleigh-based company described WizzPass as "a rapidly growing leader" in the visitor and workplace management market.

"The WizzPass Visitor Management System revolutionizes the experience, security, convenience and safety of visitors to offices and other buildings."

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, who co-founded the Johannesburg-based company in 2015.

We started it back in 2015 as a visitor management system - basically to streamline that whole paper and manual process... Over the years we've evolved the product into more digitisation of the workplace.

Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass

Happily we grew across multiple continents, blue-chip clients, over 10 million events... and we got noticed.

Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass

Stark says they're very happy to have been acquired by global leaders in workplace technologies, FM:Systems.

The main attraction of WizzPass is the visitor management portion of the business he says.

FM:Systems had a bit of a gap in visitor management and they saw us fulfilling that gap... rather than build it themselves. It's a very fast-growing industry.

Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass

Stark says the management team of WizzPass will be retained and they're keen to help grow FM:Systems globally.

Listen to Stark describe the evolution of the business and his big ideas for the future:




24 June 2021 8:25 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
COVID-19
WizzPass
Ulrich Stark
workplace management
visitor management
FM:Systems

More from Business

'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO

24 June 2021 9:01 PM

The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

24 June 2021 7:49 PM

The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views between different departments

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle'

24 June 2021 2:13 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Charlie Stewart, CEO of Rogerwilco who conducted the research along with Survey 55 and Marketing Mix.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat?

24 June 2021 8:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out

23 June 2021 5:30 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin

24 June 2021 6:54 PM

The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Child refugees suffer horrific conditions at Ford Bliss, set up by Biden govt'

24 June 2021 3:14 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mozambiquan special forces train as SADC agrees to deploy troops to Cabo Delgado

24 June 2021 11:35 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Dino Mahtani, Deputy Director for the Africa Program of the International Crisis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats

23 June 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?

23 June 2021 9:48 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...

21 June 2021 12:56 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday

21 June 2021 6:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help

20 June 2021 11:18 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index

18 June 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'TMNP fire set with intent' - Car seen along Hospital Bend linked to April blaze

Local

Western Cape gets 191,880 Pfizer doses as it gears up to administer second jabs

Local

Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

Business Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

SAHRC sees a resurgence in mob attacks around Gauteng

24 June 2021 8:13 PM

COVID can infect brain cells: study

24 June 2021 7:31 PM

City of Joburg: This is why we have to increase rates for consumers

24 June 2021 6:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA