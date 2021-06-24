SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company
Local workplace management start-up WizzPass has been acquired by US firm FM:Systems.
The Raleigh-based company described WizzPass as "a rapidly growing leader" in the visitor and workplace management market.
"The WizzPass Visitor Management System revolutionizes the experience, security, convenience and safety of visitors to offices and other buildings."
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, who co-founded the Johannesburg-based company in 2015.
We started it back in 2015 as a visitor management system - basically to streamline that whole paper and manual process... Over the years we've evolved the product into more digitisation of the workplace.Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass
Happily we grew across multiple continents, blue-chip clients, over 10 million events... and we got noticed.Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass
Stark says they're very happy to have been acquired by global leaders in workplace technologies, FM:Systems.
The main attraction of WizzPass is the visitor management portion of the business he says.
FM:Systems had a bit of a gap in visitor management and they saw us fulfilling that gap... rather than build it themselves. It's a very fast-growing industry.Ulrich Stark, Co-founder - WizzPass
Stark says the management team of WizzPass will be retained and they're keen to help grow FM:Systems globally.
Listen to Stark describe the evolution of the business and his big ideas for the future:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/tele52/tele521703/tele52170300007/73417040-vector-isometric-low-poly-queue-management-system.jpg
