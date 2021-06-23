Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health: Migrants' struggle to access healthcare
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sibusisiwe Ndlela - Attorney at Section27
Today at 05:10
Regional leaders agree to deploy forces to Mozambique
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Martin Ewi - International Crimes Senior Researcher at Institute For Security Studies
Today at 05:46
Why South Africans vote the way they do - a report.
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Leila Patel - Professor of Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 06:10
Music tutor shares his experience with the teacher vaccine programme as a contract worker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Neil Benjamin - Music tutor
Today at 06:25
Can biltong actually get a geographical trademark?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Darren Olivier - Partner and Head of IP Commercialisation at Adams &Adams
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday - Blue Zone Living
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Education MEC on Cape's launch of teacher vaccine program
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 07:20
Teacher union delivers verdict on day one of rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SADC to deploy troops to Mozambique's embattled north
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dino Mahtani - Deputy Director for Africa Program of the International Crisis Group
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
Township Survey: report examines how consumers support themselves financially in eKasi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charlie Stewart
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 09:49
Where's GEMS in vaccine roll-out - govt to respond and public service union
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Astrid Al-Anani - Manager Labour Relations: Collective Bargaining at Public Servants Association (PSA)
Today at 10:10
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Why voters can't separate Cyril from the ANC.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Jan-Jan Joubert - Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times
Today at 11:05
Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
What factors affect the decision of a parole board? John Maytham asks the Africa Criminal Justice Reform's Lukas Muntingh how much weight is given by the parole board to families. 23 June 2021 5:09 PM
Heritage activist talks Garden Route roots from human origins to Knysna forests Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to heritage activist and tourism consultant Martin Hatchuel about the history of the Garde... 23 June 2021 2:16 PM
View all Local
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid... 23 June 2021 10:54 AM
Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem. 23 June 2021 10:41 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
View all Politics
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry. 23 June 2021 5:30 PM
View all Business
They're comfy, but are they cool? It seems Crocs are making a comeback Lester Kiewit discovers that far from being a fashion faux pax, the foam clogs are now considered to be cool and on trend. 23 June 2021 2:17 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
How four generations are trying to co-exist in the workplace Lester Kiewit talks to Morag Phillips Executive Director at 21st Century about Gen X, Gen Z, Millennials, and Boomers. 23 June 2021 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all Africa
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author) Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen. 23 June 2021 3:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Honeybees
honey
adulterated honey
Honeybee Heroes
Chris Oosthuizen
honey imports
beekeepers
South African honey
Adopt a Beehive

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Thanks to the work of the Zondo Commission, by now we should all be familiar with the concept of money laundering.

But honey laundering?

When you choose a honey brand in the shops, be aware that what's labelled as a natural product may in fact be diluted.

Cheap imports are putting pressure on local producers to also cut corners says Chris Oosthuizen, founder of Honeybee Heroes in the Western Cape's Overberg.

Image: Matthew Greger on Pixabay

Honey is the third most adulterated food in the world after milk and olive oil, Oosthuizen explains.

Honey laundering is basically bulk imported honey which is usually blended with fructose, and rice and corn syrups to lower the cost of production and inflate profits.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

The Chinese market produces about 60% of South African imports...

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Our local beekeeping economy can only provide half of that supply and the imported products come in at about a quarter of the price that the local producers can put on the table... it does put significant pressure on the local market.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Oosthuizen says there is very little protection in place for South Africa's beekeepers compared to a country like the US which has placed certain embargoes on the Chinese market.

A lot of it rests in the hands of the consumer, with the consumer taking responsibility and trying to protect the local industry.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

I think it always comes down to consumers making good choices and asking good questions.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Oosthuizen urges consumers to check the labels on the products on offer and to be critical of pricing.

Quite often you're going to see local raw honey - the word raw is a good one to look out for.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Go and find local producers... there are so many people producing good-quality raw honey honey on your doorstep.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

Oosthuizen says the prices we pay for local honey are low considering the amount of effort that goes into one teaspoon of honey, from the bees at the start right up to the end product.

The value is not R60 a bottle. It should be closer to R250 for the quality of good, local raw honey.

Chris Oosthuizen, Founder - Honeybee Heroes

You can find out more about Honeybee Heroes' efforts to help reverse the decline of the honeybee population and their 'Adopt a Beehive' initiative at honeybeeheroes.com.

Listen to the interview with Oosthuizen on The Money Show:




23 June 2021 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Honeybees
honey
adulterated honey
Honeybee Heroes
Chris Oosthuizen
honey imports
beekeepers
South African honey
Adopt a Beehive

More from Business

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:15 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out

23 June 2021 5:30 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author)

23 June 2021 3:18 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wealthy South Africans are buckling under the pressure vehicle debt - Eighty20

23 June 2021 2:36 PM

The number of "credit active" South Africans who earn more than R60K per month is up. But so are the number of wealthy defaulters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10

23 June 2021 2:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How four generations are trying to co-exist in the workplace

23 June 2021 2:07 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Morag Phillips Executive Director at 21st Century about Gen X, Gen Z, Millennials, and Boomers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on

23 June 2021 9:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank

22 June 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What factors affect the decision of a parole board?

23 June 2021 5:09 PM

John Maytham asks the Africa Criminal Justice Reform's Lukas Muntingh how much weight is given by the parole board to families.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers

23 June 2021 2:46 PM

Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heritage activist talks Garden Route roots from human origins to Knysna forests

23 June 2021 2:16 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to heritage activist and tourism consultant Martin Hatchuel about the history of the Garden Route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines

23 June 2021 12:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccination of Western Cape educators and staff begins with 55,000 J&J jabs

23 June 2021 12:20 PM

Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond about the vaccination of educators and staff in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi's (sort of) apology for Tembisa 10 backlash

23 June 2021 11:30 AM

Rampedi has written an apology for the impact on his colleagues but insists Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and gave birth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kliprand – the entire town – is in self-imposed quarantine

23 June 2021 11:26 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews local school principal Arries Cloete and Billy Claasen (Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say

23 June 2021 11:02 AM

Mandy Weiner speaks to the father of murdered student Leigh Matthews as it's claimed her killer is eligible for parole.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube

23 June 2021 10:54 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats

23 June 2021 11:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?

23 June 2021 9:48 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing...

21 June 2021 12:56 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday

21 June 2021 6:43 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help

20 June 2021 11:18 AM

Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index

18 June 2021 10:04 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18

17 June 2021 3:27 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

16 June 2021 11:38 AM

Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Date for UK's Covid 'Freedom Day' put back again due rise in Delta variant cases

15 June 2021 9:15 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend

14 June 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

Local

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

Business Local

New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape'

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Anxiety and excitement as vaccination of SA's education staff begins

23 June 2021 8:32 PM

DA: Minister Mkhize must still account to Parliament for Digital Vibes scandal

23 June 2021 8:14 PM

Southern African bloc to send troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique: official

23 June 2021 7:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA