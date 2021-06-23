What factors affect the decision of a parole board?
- In 2004, 21-year-old student Leigh Matthews was abducted and her naked body later found dumped by the highway
- Her father Rob Matthews says the family has been called to participate in a mediation process with her killer Donovan Moodley
The family of murdered Leigh Matthews says they are unsure what the benefit would be of them taking part in a mediation process with her killer.
The Bond University student was abducted and murdered in 2004, her naked body found dumped by the highway in Walkerville.
Donovan Moodley was found guilty of the 21-year-old's murder and sentenced to life behind bars.
He was also given an additional 15 years for kidnapping, to be served concurrently with 10 years for extorting R50 000 from her family before killing her.
Now Matthew's family claim they've been told Moodley is up for a parole hearing soon.
John Maytham asks the Africa Criminal Justice Reform's Lukas Muntingh how much weight the justice department gives to the voice of families of victims of crime.
The department must take all information into consideration. It does not say that it must lend more weight to one piece of information than another.Lukas Muntingh, Project head - Africa Criminal Justice Reform
We've seen how the views of victims are sometimes given substantial weight...Lukas Muntingh, Project head - Africa Criminal Justice Reform
RELATED: 'What would it achieve?' Leigh Matthews' family won't meet with killer they say
