Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:49
SADC approves deployment of standby forces to fight Mozambique terrorism
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Independent Africa Consultant extremism and political violence at Private
Today at 09:53
The Big Stink: Milnerton Lagoon
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 10:05
Deutsche Welle Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Isaac Mugabi - Editor: English for Africa at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:10
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Why voters can't separate Cyril from the ANC.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Jan-Jan Joubert - Parliamentary Bureau Chief at Sunday Times
Today at 11:05
Microbrewery honours slain sex works & brings Sex Work talk on the beer table
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 24 June 2021 9:53 AM
'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine' Refilwe Moloto interviews Neil Benjamin, a music tutor who shares his frustration with the teacher vaccine programme. 24 June 2021 9:08 AM
5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report Africa Melane talks to Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg's Professor Leila Patel. 24 June 2021 9:00 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers. 23 June 2021 2:46 PM
Third wave hitting as Gauteng health system on its knees - DA's Siviwe Gwarube Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA spokesperson and shadow minister for health Siviwe Gwarube about the third wave of Covid... 23 June 2021 10:54 AM
Hospital beds prepped and ready to be opened if needed - WCHD COO Dr Kariem Refilwe Moloto talks to DA Shadow Minister for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom and WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem. 23 June 2021 10:41 AM
View all Politics
The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law. 24 June 2021 8:20 AM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
What happened to the 4 day week? It looks like only some will get to enjoy it 23 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days. 24 June 2021 6:27 AM
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry. 23 June 2021 5:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
New Afrikaans TV streaming service on Android launched, 'has big uptake in Cape' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Retha van Reenen of NET Afrikaans, a subscription-based, watch-on-demand TV entertainment app. 23 June 2021 6:32 AM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Considering a move overseas? These are the most expensive cities for expats Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 23 June 2021 11:45 AM
[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks? Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media. 23 June 2021 9:48 AM
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
View all Africa
New National Ports Authority is 'wonderful' – Brian Ingpen (maritime author) Refilwe Moloto interviews maritime author Brian Ingpen. 23 June 2021 3:18 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 23 June 2021 2:12 PM
Only 27 municipalities have clean audits, qualify for finance to keep lights on Refilwe Moloto interviews Gray Maguire, a green economy and global change expert. 23 June 2021 9:25 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape

24 June 2021 6:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Surf
waves
Steve Pike
Surf report
Wavescape Media

John Maytham talks to the owner of Wavescape Media Steve Pike about the promising surf report for the next ten days.
  • Wavescape Media's Steve Pike says there is a purple patch of swell
  • A series of storms and cold fronts are bringing big waves to South Africa and the Cape in particular
  • Giant swells are predicted to continue for the next 10 days
Photo by Clive Maasch

John Maytham asks Steve Pike about the rumours that Cape Town waters will experience the best swell in years.

Pike says there is a 'purple patch' of swell running which means extreme winds.

We literally have a 10-day run of pounding swell from giant, to medium, to big surf.

Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

It is fairly unusual because we are getting three storms in five days, three cold fronts - and a lot of the swell is coming from the south which will light up the coast east of Aghulas and in False Bay perhaps.

Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

I guess finally, winter has arrived, and the surfers have been so dry and thirsty for waves that it's going to be a feast.

Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

Smooth or choppy?

Pike says when the wind is right on top of the coast like these cold fronts are, the waves are extremely stormy and messy, mixed up, and all over the show.

What normally happens is the swell will spread out over long distances and then become very clean - but fortunately, even with close-up storms, the geography of the terrain of the land will actually clean up the swell.

Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

He explains that when the waves refract around points and into the bays, 'they clean up tremendously' and he predicts that is what will occur.

Dedicated surfers are chasing the waves.

Some guys have gone as far as Namibia's famous Skeleton Bay.

Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

If your friends and colleagues tell you they have a 'board meeting' you know where they will be, jokes Pike.

Pike says he still has some secret spots to surf in the Deep South.




24 June 2021 6:27 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Surf
waves
Steve Pike
Surf report
Wavescape Media

More from Local

[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga

24 June 2021 9:53 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine'

24 June 2021 9:08 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Neil Benjamin, a music tutor who shares his frustration with the teacher vaccine programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report

24 June 2021 9:00 AM

Africa Melane talks to Social Development Studies at University of Johannesburg's Professor Leila Patel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat?

24 June 2021 8:20 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Darren Olivier, partner and head of IP commercialisation at Adams and Adams law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers

23 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food inflation jumps to almost 4-year high as consumer inflation keeps rising

23 June 2021 6:43 PM

'It's a temporary spike'. ETM Analytics' George Glynos analyses the latest CPI figures on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What factors affect the decision of a parole board?

23 June 2021 5:09 PM

John Maytham asks the Africa Criminal Justice Reform's Lukas Muntingh how much weight is given by the parole board to families.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] DA grilled over lack of diversity among election campaign managers

23 June 2021 2:46 PM

Clement Manyathela challenged the DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis on the lack of diversity among its election campaign managers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heritage activist talks Garden Route roots from human origins to Knysna forests

23 June 2021 2:16 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to heritage activist and tourism consultant Martin Hatchuel about the history of the Garden Route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers across South Africa start taking their Covid-19 vaccines

23 June 2021 12:33 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser

16 June 2021 11:38 AM

Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics

16 June 2021 8:14 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend

14 June 2021 12:04 PM

Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners

4 June 2021 12:21 PM

Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis

1 June 2021 1:45 PM

The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades

31 May 2021 9:13 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray

24 May 2021 6:53 PM

As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition

24 May 2021 10:24 AM

The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler

24 May 2021 10:04 AM

The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP

20 May 2021 4:58 PM

The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the suspension of contact sport in schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money

23 June 2021 6:54 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buying property on auction? You better check T&Cs about the seller pulling out

23 June 2021 5:30 PM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about unethical practices in the auction industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

They're comfy, but are they cool? It seems Crocs are making a comeback

23 June 2021 2:17 PM

Lester Kiewit discovers that far from being a fashion faux pax, the foam clogs are now considered to be cool and on trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[CAR REVIEW] We drive the all new sub-R200 000 Hyundai Grand i10

23 June 2021 2:12 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How four generations are trying to co-exist in the workplace

23 June 2021 2:07 PM

Lester Kiewit talks to Morag Phillips Executive Director at 21st Century about Gen X, Gen Z, Millennials, and Boomers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?

23 June 2021 9:48 AM

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories making waves on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down'

22 June 2021 4:29 PM

John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Speech therapist teaches dog to talk using paws in ground-breaking world first

22 June 2021 3:24 PM

Christina Hunger discusses her book "How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape will be cold, wet and windy, but snowfall unlikely, says forecaster

22 June 2021 2:58 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the upcoming cold front.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Magpie barks like a dog after pooch 'adopts' her into family

22 June 2021 1:19 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories trending online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The name 'biltong' may be trademarked. Will others have to call it 'dried meat?

Local Business

'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine'

Local

Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low level snow in Cape Winelands likely

Local

EWN Highlights

Heavy police presence outside court ahead of Magashule-ANC legal battle

24 June 2021 9:50 AM

WCED says working hard to vaccinate as many teachers as possible before deadline

24 June 2021 9:25 AM

Passing Hate Crimes Bill won't make 'huge difference' - Deputy Justice minister

24 June 2021 9:13 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA