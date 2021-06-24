Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape





Wavescape Media's Steve Pike says there is a purple patch of swell

A series of storms and cold fronts are bringing big waves to South Africa and the Cape in particular

Giant swells are predicted to continue for the next 10 days

Photo by Clive Maasch

John Maytham asks Steve Pike about the rumours that Cape Town waters will experience the best swell in years.

Pike says there is a 'purple patch' of swell running which means extreme winds.

We literally have a 10-day run of pounding swell from giant, to medium, to big surf. Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

It is fairly unusual because we are getting three storms in five days, three cold fronts - and a lot of the swell is coming from the south which will light up the coast east of Aghulas and in False Bay perhaps. Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

I guess finally, winter has arrived, and the surfers have been so dry and thirsty for waves that it's going to be a feast. Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

Smooth or choppy?

Pike says when the wind is right on top of the coast like these cold fronts are, the waves are extremely stormy and messy, mixed up, and all over the show.

What normally happens is the swell will spread out over long distances and then become very clean - but fortunately, even with close-up storms, the geography of the terrain of the land will actually clean up the swell. Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

He explains that when the waves refract around points and into the bays, 'they clean up tremendously' and he predicts that is what will occur.

Dedicated surfers are chasing the waves.

Some guys have gone as far as Namibia's famous Skeleton Bay. Steve Pike, Owner - Wavescape Media

If your friends and colleagues tell you they have a 'board meeting' you know where they will be, jokes Pike.

Pike says he still has some secret spots to surf in the Deep South.