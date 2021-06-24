5 top factors that influence the way South Africans vote - UJ report
- UJ has completed the fourth report on factors influencing citizens voting patterns
- One of the key factors is people's fears that the social grant will be lost if the ruling party loses power, says Prof Patel
Over the past four years, Professors Leila Patel and Yolanda Samie have tracked the factors that influence South African voters’ party choices and more importantly, why they made these choices.
Read the latest **Factors Determining Voter Choice Between 2017 and 2020 **report here.
They interviewed a nationally representative sample of about 3 400 respondents from October to December, between 2017 and 2020. In total, four waves of data were collected in face-to-face interviews.
Africa Melane talks to Prof Patel about their latest report containing the findings from the fourth wave of data collected on voter preferences - amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.
Why do people vote the way they do in South Africa?
It is quite a complicated story. What we do find is that there are 6 top factors that influence people's political choices in South Africa.Professor Leila Patel, Social Development Studies - University of Johannesburg
The research that has been conducted over the past four years has to take into account changes in political leadership within the governing party, she notes.
5 factors to which people interviewed attach the greatest importance and value:
1.\ Democratic rights and voting - great importance is attached to these says Patel.
2.\ How citizens view governance - how satisfied are they and do they have trust in various institutions.
3.\ The prevalence of corruption. This factor features very strongly, says Patel.
4.\ The performance of the president - which in 2017 was former president, Jacob Zuma and thereafter President Cyril Ramaphosa, she notes.
5.\ Fear of loss of a social grant should the party in power change.
African Melane says anecdotally talking to people he noted this notion but wondered why people believe a ruling party change would mean the end of social grants.
That was certainly an important question and one that drove the research right from the start.Professor Leila Patel, Social Development Studies - University of Johannesburg
But social grants are a constitutional right and have been legislated so a politician cannot walk into a community and offer a grant in exchange for a vote.Professor Leila Patel, Social Development Studies - University of Johannesburg
Patel says party leadership is also a big factor.
People showed they were two-and-a-half more likely to vote for the ANC if they were satisfied or trusted in the president.Professor Leila Patel, Social Development Studies - University of Johannesburg
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
