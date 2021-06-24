'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine'
-
Music teachers, drama teachers, extramural teachers, facilitators, or anyone working at a school, but not paid directly by the Education Department are being told they not legible for vaccines
-
Some of these outside service providers see as many children as a permanently employed teacher and work the same hours
-
Contact Matthys Cronje for assistance (matthys.cronje@westerncape.gov.za) if you're a school contract worker struggling to get a vaccine
The rollout of vaccines Covid-19 vaccines for education sector employees got underway on Wednesday.,
Anecdotes abound about facilitators, tutors, and outside coaches who were told that contract workers like them would not be vaccinated along with teachers, despite previously being told they are eligible.
Right now, the government has 300 000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and will be receiving another 700 000 within the next seven days, according to Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed music tutor Neil Benjamin, who shared his experience of the teacher vaccine programme (scroll up to listen).
If you know someone like Benjamin, contact Matthys Cronje for assistance (matthys.cronje@westerncape.gov.za).
We provide music services at the school… We are paid by the parents… We received communications through the public schools… The private schools seem to have included the [music] teachers, but not the public schools.Neil Benjamin, music tutor
… we’re seen as outside service providers… We’re not legible for shots… We’ve been told we’re not educators, we’re not teachers… The Western Cape Education Department doesn’t have a contractual liability to look after us… We spend as much time with the kids like any other teachers. We’re with the children all day long!Neil Benjamin, music tutor
There are thousands of people who work at schools who aren’t on the payroll, but involved with kids every single day… These people need to be included…Neil Benjamin, music tutor
I see children five days a week, from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM! I’m one of many… There are facilitators, there are drama teachers, there are extramural teachers… We somehow don’t exist…Neil Benjamin, music tutor
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/flute-recorder-play-the-flute-2245041/
