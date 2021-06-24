Migrants battle to access healthcare services, especially in Gauteng - Section27
- NGO Section 27 says it's challenging for migrants to access healthcare in South Africa, despite laws stating that they can
- In Gauteng, health officials have issued a number of circulars over the years instructing specific categories of migrants to pay for healthcare services upfront
- Section 27 attorney Sibusisiwe Ndlela says these circulars are unlawful and by the time they are withdrawn, the damage is already done on the ground
Public interest law centre Section 27 says refugees, asylum seekers, migrants, and undocumented persons face an uphill battle accessing basic healthcare services in South Africa, especially in Gauteng.
A team from Section 27 has penned anopinion piece on News24 describing migrants' struggle to access healthcare.
Section 27 attorney Sibusisiwe Ndlela says the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) often issues department circulars forcing specific categories of migrants to pay for healthcare services upfront when accessing public healthcare facilities.
This is a challenge for many documented and undocumented persons who don't have the means to pay.
Furthermore, Ndlela says that these circulars - issued as far back as 2013 and most recently in May 2020 - are a clear breach of the Constitution, the National Health Act, the Refugees Act, as well as the Health Department's Uniform Patient Fee Schedule.
She explains that the GDOH has previously had to withdraw these circulars that have often led to chronically ill patients being denied access to medicines and other vulnerable groups being denied emergency treatment.
She says Section27 has been urging the GDoH and the national Department of Health to communicate the withdrawal of these circulars with all healthcare facilities in the province.
Ndlela says it's important that health authorities affirm the constitutional and statutory rights of migrant persons to access healthcare services.
It's quite a bad state, particularly in the province of Gauteng where a certain circular basically makes the denial of access to healthcare services to migrants a practice that is in effect.Sibusisiwe Ndlela, Attorney - Section27
What we've found... is that there have been a number of different categories of migrant persons who are being denied access to healthcare services. This is in spite of the clear provisions of the law that provide that migrants are able to access healthcare services.Sibusisiwe Ndlela, Attorney - Section27
We've also noted that there's been a number of different circulars... one was introduced in 2013, one was introduced in 2019... These circulars that require migrants to pay for healthcare services are brought into effect and then they're subsequently withdrawn under the understanding that they are unlawful and unconstitutional.Sibusisiwe Ndlela, Attorney - Section27
Every time these circulars are brought into effect, we [Section27] have an upsurge in clientsSibusisiwe Ndlela, Attorney - Section27
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
