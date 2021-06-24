[VIDEO] 'When People Steal' the deeply ironic remix of Cyril's missing iPad saga





On Tuesday President Cyril Ramaphosa was about to give an address on the National Ports Authority becoming an independent entity from Transnet, when he could not find his iPad which contained his speech.

He jokingly said 'I am looking for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad.'

RELATED: VIDEO - 'Who stole Uncle's Cyril's iPad,' South Africa jokingly asks?

Before the president could even recharge his found iPad, Cape Town DJ Max Hurrell, famous for his 'When People Zol' remix after Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma told the nation how not to share cigarettes and 'zols' during 2020's hard lockdown smoking ban.

Now Hurrell has taken to his mixing desk and produced the latest - deeply ironic - track 'When people Steal'

In a country reeling from corruption having emptied our nations' coffers, could this track have a deeper meaning?

Watch the video below: