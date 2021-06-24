Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Music with Amor Amor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chiano Sky
Today at 15:20
South Africa refuses Karpowership environmental authorisations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection
Today at 15:50
MultiChoice is testing the waters in regards to possibly unbundling its channels in the future.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thinus Ferreira - Journalist And Independent Tv Critic at Tv With Thinus Blog
Today at 16:05
Gugulethu Shooting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lumkile Timba - at Gugulethu Development Forum
Today at 16:20
SA decision to deny Delta Air permission to fly into Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 16:55
SADC decision to deploy forces in northern Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde on his latest digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Malema loses defamation appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Western Cape education sector vaccine rollout Day One: 'It went really well'

24 June 2021 10:06 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Debbie Schäfer
Education
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Refilwe Moloto interviews Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about how the first day went.

  • Day one of the education sector vaccine rollout in the Western Cape was a success

  • The rollout scales up on Friday

  • 75% of teachers in the Western Cape have so far given consent to getting a vaccine

  • Contact Matthys Cronje for assistance (matthys.cronje@westerncape.gov.za) if you're a school contract worker (e.g tutor, extramural teacher, facilitator, etc.) struggling to get a vaccine

Image: © erika8213 /123rf.com

RELATED: 'Music teachers, tutors told they’re not educators – can’t get vaccine'

The campaign to vaccinate the Western Cape’s teachers and support staff kicked off on Wednesday.

Teachers gathered in Pinelands where the first jabs were administered.

The full rollout starts on Friday at 29 sites across the province.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about how the first day went and the challenges she foresees ahead of Friday’s broader rollout (scroll up to listen).

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

I didn’t get a jab. I’m going to wait until my age group is registering. I’ll wait for the teachers to get theirs first.

Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Education

It wasn’t a full-scale rollout, but it went really well… There were some anxious faces… but once it got going there was an incredible vibe, people were excited. Our Health Department did us proud by creating a relaxed atmosphere. It was organised…

Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Education

… 75% of them [teachers] have given us our consent [to vaccinate them] … I haven’t experienced large-scale pushback at all.

Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Education

Infections [in schools] are increasing… but it’s not a crisis at this point…

Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Education



