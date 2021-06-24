Western Cape education sector vaccine rollout Day One: 'It went really well'
-
Day one of the education sector vaccine rollout in the Western Cape was a success
-
The rollout scales up on Friday
-
75% of teachers in the Western Cape have so far given consent to getting a vaccine
-
Contact Matthys Cronje for assistance (matthys.cronje@westerncape.gov.za) if you're a school contract worker (e.g tutor, extramural teacher, facilitator, etc.) struggling to get a vaccine
The campaign to vaccinate the Western Cape’s teachers and support staff kicked off on Wednesday.
Teachers gathered in Pinelands where the first jabs were administered.
The full rollout starts on Friday at 29 sites across the province.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about how the first day went and the challenges she foresees ahead of Friday’s broader rollout (scroll up to listen).
I didn’t get a jab. I’m going to wait until my age group is registering. I’ll wait for the teachers to get theirs first.Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Education
It wasn’t a full-scale rollout, but it went really well… There were some anxious faces… but once it got going there was an incredible vibe, people were excited. Our Health Department did us proud by creating a relaxed atmosphere. It was organised…Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Education
… 75% of them [teachers] have given us our consent [to vaccinate them] … I haven’t experienced large-scale pushback at all.Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Education
Infections [in schools] are increasing… but it’s not a crisis at this point…Debbie Schäfer, MEC - Education
