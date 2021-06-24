Sea Point Pavillion closed for 2 days as massive waves bash over pool
As winter seems to finally be arriving in Cape Town, all eyes are on the weather.
On Wednesday Friends of the Sea Point Pavilion posted a photo showing massive waves crashing over the sea rail into the pool - while swimmers in their lanes just continued swimming.
But due to the high tides that spilled over the pool on Wednesday, the main pool will be closed to the public for the next two days, Thursday and Friday.
RELATED: Surf Report: '10-day run of pounding swell for Cape' - Steve Pike, Wavescape
RELATED: Snow on the way? Snow Report SA says low lying snow in Cape Winelands likely
