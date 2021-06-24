[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off





Scroll down to the bottom and watch the latest video of Boo

Little Boo was rescued a few weeks ago and had 1.6kgs of matted fur shaved off his body

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says he is doing well and slowly learning to trust human touch

When Boo is ready he will find a wonderful forever home, they assure us

A couple of weeks ago this little dog was rescued by a field officer in Athlone and brought to the Cape of Good Hope Animal Hospital for treatment

SPCA staff could barely see the little dog between the enormous matted coat of unkempt hair.

RELATED: Video - CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur

An incredible 1.6kgs of matted fur was shaved off the little guy.

But he is doing well says Cape of Good Hope Communications Officer Belinda Abraham when Capetalk called to check.

She says there are some wonderful 'forever home' options already for Boo, but he is not quite ready to leave their care.

Watch the video below and see how well little Boo is adjusting and learning to trust human touch: