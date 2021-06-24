Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Music with Amor Amor
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chiano Sky
Today at 15:20
South Africa refuses Karpowership environmental authorisations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Liz McDaid - founder member at The Green Connection
Today at 15:50
MultiChoice is testing the waters in regards to possibly unbundling its channels in the future.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thinus Ferreira - Journalist And Independent Tv Critic at Tv With Thinus Blog
Today at 16:05
Gugulethu Shooting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lumkile Timba - at Gugulethu Development Forum
Today at 16:20
SA decision to deny Delta Air permission to fly into Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 16:55
SADC decision to deploy forces in northern Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde on his latest digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Malema loses defamation appeal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
[WATCH] Update: Rescue doggo Boo is doing well after 1.6kg matted fur shaved off

24 June 2021 10:43 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Dogs
Cape of Good Hope SPCA
boo
animal rescue

Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor chat about stories trending on social media.
  • Scroll down to the bottom and watch the latest video of Boo
  • Little Boo was rescued a few weeks ago and had 1.6kgs of matted fur shaved off his body
  • The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says he is doing well and slowly learning to trust human touch
  • When Boo is ready he will find a wonderful forever home, they assure us

A couple of weeks ago this little dog was rescued by a field officer in Athlone and brought to the Cape of Good Hope Animal Hospital for treatment

SPCA staff could barely see the little dog between the enormous matted coat of unkempt hair.

RELATED: Video - CGH SPCA staff fell silent when they saw this little dog matted in fur

An incredible 1.6kgs of matted fur was shaved off the little guy.

But he is doing well says Cape of Good Hope Communications Officer Belinda Abraham when Capetalk called to check.

She says there are some wonderful 'forever home' options already for Boo, but he is not quite ready to leave their care.

Watch the video below and see how well little Boo is adjusting and learning to trust human touch:




